Hello everyone, there is power in the name of Jesus. There is also healing and prosperity in his name; and of course, there is real love in his name. The bible states: “At the name of Jesus every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord to the glory of God.”

Every one of us will bow to Jesus one day. It does not matter your religious affiliation, the color of your skin or your socioeconomic status, you will bow. It will not matter if you are a king, queen or president, you will bow. It does not matter if you are rich or poor, your knees will bow. You can bow now, or you will bow later. I am letting you know; we all will bow to the king of kings and lord of lords. Jesus came from heaven to Earth to die for sinners like us. Remember all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.

