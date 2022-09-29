Hello everyone, there is power in the name of Jesus. There is also healing and prosperity in his name; and of course, there is real love in his name. The bible states: “At the name of Jesus every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus is Lord to the glory of God.”
Every one of us will bow to Jesus one day. It does not matter your religious affiliation, the color of your skin or your socioeconomic status, you will bow. It will not matter if you are a king, queen or president, you will bow. It does not matter if you are rich or poor, your knees will bow. You can bow now, or you will bow later. I am letting you know; we all will bow to the king of kings and lord of lords. Jesus came from heaven to Earth to die for sinners like us. Remember all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.
Do not think you have never sinned, because you have. Sin does not have to be big or small, it is simply missing the mark according to God’s word. Because we have sinned, we all need a savior, that is Jesus, God’s loving son. Because of Jesus, the door to heaven is wide open to anyone who desires to go.
Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life, no one can go to the father except by me.” It is by the grace of God through Jesus Christ that we are saved. You may not understand what being saved is all about; being saved is simply yielding your life over to Christ. Accepting him as your lord and savior and walking out the plan he has for your life. It also brings us into a loving relationship with God.
Because we love God, we live our lives sanctified to him, following the patten Christ has set as our example. Brothers and sisters, God made Adam and Eve, placed them in the garden of Eden and gave them instructions not to eat from the tree of knowledge. Adam disobeyed God and ate from the tree, which caused sin to enter the world. That is why we all need a savior. We were born in sin and shapen in iniquity. Adam and Eve were the first to sin and sin has been present ever since. Sin is of the devil and only Jesus can break the stronghold of sin. Get to know Jesus today and allow him to clean you up, because he is the only one who can. When you ask him to clean you up, be sincere, because he knows if you are being honest. In closing, remember, one day Jesus is coming back. Please do not get left behind. If you choose to get left, remember, that is the choice you made, because Jesus can save you if you let him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.