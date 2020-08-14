Hello, brothers and sisters. As long as there’s breath in our body, we have the chance to get right before Jesus comes back. God has truly blessed us to see another day. God is so, so good and I thank Him for giving me a second chance to get this thing called life right with His Son.
There are two things, for sure, that’s going to happen in our lifetime and that’s: #1 is to die and #2 is standing before Jesus to be judged. There is no way around these two things. It doesn’t matter if you believe in God or not. You’re going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter what religion you may be.
You’re going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter if you are living for Jesus or you are living for Satan, the devil himself. You’re going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter if you give your life to Jesus and make Him the Lord of your life. You’re still going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter if God made you male or female, you’re still going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged. I want to add a little something to this. Brothers and sisters, God doesn’t make mistakes.
You are either male or female, now it’s up to you to act and carry yourself as one or the other. SO IT IS, IT IS SO. And that’s the bottom line. You can be rich or poor, you’re still going to die and stand before Jesus to be judged.
It doesn’t matter if you attend Church every Sunday or not, you’re going to die one day and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter how old you may be. You can be 150 or you can be 1 year old. You’re going to die one day and stand before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter what race you are or the color of your skin and the nationality you may be, you’re going to die one day and stand before Jesus to be judged. Brothers and sisters, I could go on and on about dying and standing before Jesus to be judged one day.
I just want you to know that one day, in this lifetime, it’s going to happen! And before it does, make peace with God our Heavenly Father and make His Son, Jesus Lord and Savior of your life! Now, you may be saying: how do you do that Preacher?
Just ask Jesus to come into your heart then repent of your sins and believe Jesus IS the Son of God who died one day for the sins of the whole world. Believe He got up out of the grave in three days and is sitting at the right hand of God the Father. Amen. Listen, brothers and sisters, if there is ever a time to stop what you are doing and think about how you are living, THE TIME IS NOW! Question? If you die this very minute, would you open up your eyes in Heaven or hell? Believe me, it’s going to be one or the other.
Now, if you open up your eyes in hell, it’s your own fault. You chose to go there because Jesus has given you chance after chance to get it right. So you can’t blame anyone but yourself!
Jesus died on a Roman cross on a mountain called Golgotha just outside the city of Jerusalem so we don’t have to go to that place called hell.
Heaven is the place you want to go! Once again, it’s up to you. I choose Heaven over hell! SO IT IS, IT IS SO...AMEN..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.