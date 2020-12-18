Hello everyone!
We are just one week away from the biggest and most popular holiday of the year. Christmas Day is about so much more than fictional characters, holiday shopping, great food and family gatherings. At its core, Christmas is about the birth of Jesus. Today, I want to share three reasons why we should celebrate the birth of Jesus.
First of all, the birth of Jesus is proof that God loves us! It doesn’t matter who you are or what you have done over the course of your life. God loves you unconditionally. Yes, we have all made mistakes along the way. Yes, we have said and done things in our lives that we have later regretted. But in spite of all of our sinful actions, God still loves us. In fact, John 3:16 sums it up best, “For God so loved the world that HE gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish abut have eternal life.” In other words, Jesus the Son of God was born into this world on Christmas Day to save us from the penalty and power of sin. He came into this world, born of a virgin to save us from our sins and to also free us from every addiction and bad habit. First of all, the birth of Jesus is proof that God loves us.
Secondly, the birth of Jesus is evidence that God wants us to succeed! I like the way Paul explains it in Romans 8:31, “What, then, shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us?” The birth of Jesus should be a constant reminder that God is on our side. He is in favor of our success. He wants us to excel, achieve, and reach our full potential in life. He wants our family blessed. He wants our finances blessed. He wants our bodies blessed. The birth of Jesus is proof that God wants us to succeed in life.
Thirdly, the birth of Jesus is confirmation that God will always be there for us! One of my favorite Christmas scriptures is found in Matthew 1:23, which says, “The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Emmanuel, which means, God with us.” It is so encouraging to know that God is right there with us during the most difficult moments of life. He is always present and He cares about our spiritual, physical, and mental well-being. The birth of Jesus is proof that God will always be there for us.
Yes, we are just one week away from Christmas Day. What a special time of the year. Let us remember that the birth of Jesus is proof that God loves us. The birth of Jesus is evidence that God wants us to succeed. The birth of Jesus is also confirmation that God will always be there for us. I leave you today with my most cherished Christmas scripture found in Matthew 1:21, “She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”
Blessings!
