In I Corinthians 6:9-11, it reads: “Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral (any sexual activity outside of marriage. in other words having sex and not married), nor idolaters (worshiper of image or other gods),nor adulterers (unfaithfulness in marriage) nor male prostitutes (the act of providing sexual services for payment), nor homosexual offenders (lesbian, gay and transgender), nor thieves (a person who steals another’s property), nor the greedy (having an intense or selfish desire for something), nor drunkards (person who is habitually drunk), nor slanderers (person who lies to damage another’s reputation), nor swindlers (person who cheats another out of money or personal assets) will inherit the kingdom of God. And that is what some of you were (like me). But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”
Good morning brothers and sisters. I hope and pray all is well with each and every one of you. I just want to say I’m not pointing my finger or judging anyone because in the past I was doing some of the things in I Corinthians 6:9-11. But because of Jesus I am no longer living life the way I used to live. Because of Jesus, I can now inherit God’s kingdom. Jesus said: “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through Me.” Brothers and sisters, all I’m trying to tell you is if you want to come out of your sins you are living in, Jesus IS the answer!
I know some of you feel like you are not hurting anyone living like you are living and that may be true. You just might not be hurting anyone but you must understand your living in sin in God’s eyes. I can’t judge you but God can!
And one day God WILL judge all mankind! You must understand, once again, Jesus IS the answer and not man. Now when God put I Corinthians 6:9-11 on my heart, it’s not me speaking to your heart and convicting you, it’s God! He wants you to inherit His kingdom because He loves you. I know some of you are listening to the devil’s lies. He’s telling you, don’t believe what that preacher is saying. Live your life. But let me say this, you don’t have to listen to me if you don’t want to because I don’t have a Heaven or hell to put you in but God does.
You see, when all said and done it’s all about Jesus anyway. No, my brothers and sisters, it’s not about me or any preachers, it’s all about Jesus, the one who died and got up out of the grave for you and me. Yes, God gave us freewill. We can live it for Him or we can live it for the devil. Understand this, God will not violate anyone’s will. In other words, if you choose to live for Him (God) He’s going to honor that and save you. If you let Him! And you will inherit God’s kingdom! But if you choose to live for the devil, God is going to honor your choice and let you live the way you choose. And that is to spend eternity without Him and with the devil.
Now remember, you made that call! Not me or the preacher or anyone else. That was your choice. In closing, if you want to be saved, invite Jesus into your heart. Just say, “Lord, come into my heart. I need to be saved by You. I repent of my sins. I turn from my wicked ways. Save me, Jesus because only You can save me. Forgive me. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.”
Now if you haven’t been baptized, do it as soon as possible because that’s part of being saved. SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.