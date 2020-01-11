Just before His death and resurrection, what promise did Jesus make to His followers?
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:1-3
“And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem ... prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.” Revelation 21:2
What description does the Bible give us of this Holy City, New Jerusalem?
“The city lieth foursquare, and the length is as large as the breadth; and he measured the city with the reed, twelve thousand furlongs. The length and the breadth and the height of it are equal.” Revelation 21:16
“The building of the wall of it was of Jasper; and the city was pure gold, like unto clear glass.” Revelation 21:18
“The foundations of the wall of the city were garnished with all manner of precious stones.” Revelation 21:19
“And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.” Revelation 21:23
“In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was there the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations.” Revelation 22:2
God intends to make this earth the eternal home for those that are saved:
“Blessed are the meek:for they shall inherit the earth.” Matthew 5:5
God will re-create the earth:
“Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.” 2 Peter 3:13
“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.” Revelation 21:1
“And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men. and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. Revelation 21:2.
The earth, made new, will be perfect!
“Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf shall be unstopped. Then shall the lame man leap as a hart, and the tongue of the dumb sing: for in the wilderness shall waters break out, and streams in the desert.” Isaiah 35:5,6
“The wolf and the lamb shall feed together, and the lion shall eat straw like the bullock ... They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain, saith the Lord.” Isaiah 65:25
“They shall hunger no more, neither thirst any more; neither shall the sun light on them, nor any heat.” Revelation 7:16
“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain.” Revelation 21:4
“And I say unto you, That many shall come from the east and west, and shall sit down with Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob, in the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 8:11
According to the Apostle Paul, friends will meet and recognize each other in heaven:
“For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known.” 1 Corinthians 13:12
“Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9
First, I thank God for the love He has for me. There is no love like God’s love. His love is real love. I’ve been writing for the Log Cabin Democrat since 1999 and I don’t think I’ve ever talked about Heaven like this. I just want people to know there is not only a place called Hell but there is also a place called Heaven. Now it’s your choice where your soul (the real you) will spend eternity when you die. But know one thing, God loves you and His love will always be there for you. It doesn’t matter what sin you are living in. Just repent of it, ask God for forgiveness and He will forgive you. In order for a person to get to Heaven they must receive Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. In other words, believe He is the Son of God. Believe in the works that He did when He died on the cross and many works did He do for us. Not only believe that He is the Son of God and He died for us, believe also that God by His Spirit raised Him from the dead. First thing first, you must believe in Jesus and then repent of your sins because forgiveness is there for you to ask for. Don’t turn away from Jesus, believe He is who He says He is: the Son of the Living God. Jesus said “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one can come to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6) Jesus died for many reasons, and one of them is to make a way for us to get into Heaven. Mission accomplished. SO IT IS ... IT IS SO. Amen.
