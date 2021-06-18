Good day everyone! How many of you know it is good to know and obey Jesus, after all He is God our loving savior?
John 4:42 say, “And said unto the woman, Now we believe, not because of thy saying: for we have heard him ourselves, and know that this is indeed the Christ, the Saviour of the world.”
1 John 4:14-15 reads, “ And we have seen and do testify that the Father sent the Son to be the Saviour of the world. Whosoever shall confess that Jesus is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God.”
I often sit back and think about how wide and large the world is and the millions of people who live in it. Then I think about the millions how many will be going to heaven and how many will be going to hell. Now let’s examine what heaven and hell are. Heaven is the place of the everlasting blessedness of the righteous. It is where God dwells. It is the place he has prepared for his saints to spend eternity. Hell is the place that was created for Satan and his angels. However; because of the fall of man, those who choose to disobey God will spend eternity there for the consequences of their sin. It is the place where the unrighteous will spend eternity in torment. Believe it or not, when it all is said and done we will all spend eternity in either heaven or hell. I want you all to know you will not be floating aimlessly around in the sky. When we die or when the rapture takes place, whichever is first, heaven or hell will be our eternal resting place. If you want to go to heaven we have a savior who came to save us, Jesus, God’s loving son. But if your desire is to go to hell continue to live your life not surrendered to Jesus and I guarantee you, you will make it there. Jesus is the only way to God the father. I do not care what anyone has said or will say, Jesus is the only way.
John 14:6 says, “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
Brothers and sisters I believe the day is coming when Jesus will ask some, “Why didn’t you believe me when I said I am the way to the father, but rather thought you could bypass me and get to my father another way.” My God, what a sad day that will be for those who thought they were going to sneak by Jesus and get into heaven another way. Jesus said, I am the way, not a way.
John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Some of you may wonder why I write about heaven and hell. I do it so that you will think about your life and can choose the place you will be spending eternity. One of the places is the best place for all of us, that’s heaven. While hell, is a place of sadness, darkness, and regret. My brothers and sisters both places are real.
Luke 16:19-23 says, “There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: And there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, which was laid at his gate, full of sores, And desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table: moreover the dogs came and licked his sores. And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham’s bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.”
I know now what my assignment is. My assignment is to be a witness for Jesus and tell of His coming. I write to eliminate the excuses because excuses will not get you into heaven. Brothers and sisters, come to Jesus while there is still time. Please make up your mind to live for him today. Repent of your sins and ask Jesus to save your soul. Make him your Lord and savior.
So it is, it is so!
