Hello everyone, I thank God for his son Jesus. It is because of him we are alive today. I thank God for touching each of us with his finger of love and waking each of us this morning, God is so good. I thank him for his grace and mercy he has extended to each of us.

John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.” I do not know about you, but I thank God for sending his son Jesus to die for this entire world. It is only through God’s loving son Jesus, that we can be forgiven of all our sins. We all have come short of the glory of God.

