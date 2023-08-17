Hello everyone, I thank God for his son Jesus. It is because of him we are alive today. I thank God for touching each of us with his finger of love and waking each of us this morning, God is so good. I thank him for his grace and mercy he has extended to each of us.
John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes on him should not perish but have everlasting life.” I do not know about you, but I thank God for sending his son Jesus to die for this entire world. It is only through God’s loving son Jesus, that we can be forgiven of all our sins. We all have come short of the glory of God.
However, God has sent us a way of escape from our sins. He has also given us a way of escape from the eternal torment and the fire of hell. People often refer to June, July and August as the hottest months of the year. They may be; however, hell is hotter than all these months together. Brothers and sisters, heaven and hell are real. Our souls will spend eternity in one or the other. I beg you, please choose heaven, where you will spend eternal bliss with our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Hell is only for those who choose not to follow Jesus. It is reserved for those who choose to live their lives here on earth according to their fleshly desires. I cannot stop you from living the way you want but remember the way you live now will affect the way you live in eternity. Brothers and sisters, this life on Earth is coming to an end. Either Jesus will return for us while we yet live or we will die and be buried in a grave. Either way this world is not your home.
All I am saying is for you to be ready for your transition, it will happen one day. Living for the devil and doing whatever you want may seem like fun now, but one day you will have to answer to God for the way you live. However, then it will be too late. Listen, you can have just as much fun living for Jesus, the one who gave his life for us. You must understand it is not about us, it is all about Jesus, our loving savior. One day we will all stand before him. When I get before him I am going to thank him for bringing me out of all my trials and tribulations. I love Jesus and I thank him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.