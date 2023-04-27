Good morning everyone, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 states: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”

The above portion of scripture is a list of those who God has said will not inherit the kingdom of God; it also informs the believer of how we are not to live because we have been washed and no longer live as we formerly did. It is not written for those who are saved to look down on others who are not, but rather serves as a reminder that those who are now saved once fell into one of these categories.

