Good morning everyone, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 states: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”
The above portion of scripture is a list of those who God has said will not inherit the kingdom of God; it also informs the believer of how we are not to live because we have been washed and no longer live as we formerly did. It is not written for those who are saved to look down on others who are not, but rather serves as a reminder that those who are now saved once fell into one of these categories.
Those who are saved have been washed and justified, as if the sin never occurred, through Christ. He has forgiven them for their sins and has removed them as far as the east is from the west. God is good and he knew we would get involved in many things that are not of him. So, he sent his one and only son, who sits on the throne with him, to die for sinners like us. Yes, we all need forgiveness for our sins because we all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. When I read 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, God reminded me of how I use to be a fornicator, adulterer, full of greed, a drunkard and slanderer, but Jesus washed me with his blood and filled me with the power of his holy spirit. I no longer practice these behaviors; I have been freed by Jesus Christ. Yes, brothers and sisters, the blood still works. If you want to stop doing things that are contrary to the behavior of a person who is a follower of Jesus, ask Jesus to help you. I know he will. In my past when I lived life practicing sin, I was on my way to a burning hell, and I did not know it. I do not mind talking about my past because my past could keep someone from going down the same destructive path I followed. Brothers and sisters, Jesus is the only way off the path of destruction. He led me off it and he will do the same for you. Do not play around with your soul. The decisions and choices you make today will determine where you will spend eternity. Do not be fooled by the lies and tricks of the enemy, heaven and hell are real. I can tell you hell is not the place you want to spend eternity. Heaven is where you want to be. Heaven is where there will be no more crying, no more pain and no more sorrow. It is a place of rest where all those who love and obey Christ will remain with him forever.
I know some may believe they have plenty of time to decide, but that is not so. At any moment death could show up or Jesus could return. You must take this seriously and make a choice. Again, I say, stop playing around with your soul.
