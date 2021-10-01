Good morning everyone. God is so good to us. God is a good, good God. He is the one and only true and living God. He is the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Marcus. That’s right, he is my God and I love Him. I can do nothing without him. Jesus is our substitute, our sacrifice, and our savior. Jesus left glory behind to suffer and die for you and me. Brothers and sisters as long as we are living here on earth, we are going to go through things that are not from God.
While we are here on earth we are going to have heartache, trouble and pain. While we are here on earth, sickness will attach itself to our bodies. I am trying to let each of you know, when things rise against you, invite Jesus into the midst of your troubles. When the devil is trying to kill you, and he will try, invite Jesus into the middle of it. I would like to use myself as an example. Listen brothers and sisters when I refer to myself in these articles it is not meant to boast and brag on me, I am boasting on Jesus, “The God in the Middle.” If it were not for Jesus the God I invited in the middle, I would not be here today. I like talking about the sickness the devil threw on me because I won. My winning was only because of the God in the Middle, Jesus, healed me. I want to let people know sickness, in your body is straight from the pits of hell. The father of sickness is the devil. Jesus is the God who can heal your sickness, He sent his word and healed me. In 2016, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Later, in 2021 I had a stroke and COVID-19 invaded my body. It was Jesus “The God is in the Middle,” healed me. That is why I am asking you to invite Jesus into whatever you are going through. If he healed me, he will do the same for you. Jesus is the God you can call on when you are going through storms in your life. Sometimes we think we can handle our storms, but I am here to let you know that we need help from “The God in The Middle.” Sometimes we feel like we can not make it and want to give up, do not give up, call on “The God in the Middle.” I often think about the three Hebrew boys in Daniel 3:16 and how they were thrown in the fiery furnace. “Jesus, The God in The Middle,” came through for them. Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever, it is impossible for him to change. He can do the same for you. Whatever you are going through just obey and trust him. Remember God loves you so much. He doesn’t want us to go through this life alone and hopeless, so he sent his son Jesus, to help us get through this life’s journey. Sometimes life can overwhelm us and when it does call on “The God in The Middle, Jesus.” Sometimes your so-called friends will turn their backs on you. Call on “Jesus, The God in The Middle,” he will not leave you or forsake you. I want to close with a prayer: Jesus, some people do not believe that you will help them while they are going through hard times here on earth. I pray that they will open their hearts and ask you for help because you are the only one who is able to help them and supply their needs. You are a good, good God. Jesus I love you and there is nothing or anyone who can change my mind on how much I trust you. Thank you for being “The God in The Middle” of my life. Thank you for caring so much for me and wanting to bless me with many blessings. That’s just the kind of God you are, caring and compassionate. It is you who will save us if we repent and turn from our wicked ways. I Love You Jesus! Thank You God! In Jesus name, amen.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.