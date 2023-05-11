John 3:16-18 states: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten son of God.”

Hello everyone. I love Jesus. If it had not been for him dying for us, we would not be here today. Two thousand years ago, God sent his only son into this world to die for sinners like us. Brothers and sisters, each of us have sinned in some form or fashion. That means we all have fallen short of the glory of God. God knew we would sin, that is why he made a way of escape for us through his son Jesus, who is the forgiver of all sin.

