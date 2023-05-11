John 3:16-18 states: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten son of God.”
Hello everyone. I love Jesus. If it had not been for him dying for us, we would not be here today. Two thousand years ago, God sent his only son into this world to die for sinners like us. Brothers and sisters, each of us have sinned in some form or fashion. That means we all have fallen short of the glory of God. God knew we would sin, that is why he made a way of escape for us through his son Jesus, who is the forgiver of all sin.
It makes no sense for us to remain in sin when Jesus died on the cross for us to be free from our sins. Listen everyone, sin can lead you to hell, which is why I am asking you to turn away from your sinful lifestyle. Jesus paid the price for your sin so why remain there?
You do not want to find yourself in hell where there will be eternal burning without any way to escape. There will be no excuse for any of us when we stand before Jesus to be judged. Whether you believe it or not, we will all stand before Jesus one day. Those who are good, the bad, the rich and the poor will all stand before Jesus. Do not put him off any longer. None of us know the day or the hour we will die, nor do we know when Jesus will return. It is your call.
Our loving and gracious God will not make anyone do anything they do not want to do. He loves us and wants us free from the bondage of sin. Ask Jesus to come into your heart. Make him your Lord and savior today. In closing, the best thing that could have happen for us, is the death burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When he got up from the grave, he rose with all power in his hands. The next best thing is he will be returning to take his children with him back to heaven. Will you be one of them? If not, I see you, but I would not want to be you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.