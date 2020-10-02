Hello everyone! To God get the glory and honor. God is so good to us. He is faithful, loving, merciful, powerful, forgiving, all together. He is the one and only true God of this universe, Heaven, and earth. He’s the God that said “let there be light”, and light appeared. He’s the God of the Bible.
Brothers and sisters, everyone needs to read and believe 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. It reads: “Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope. We believe that Jesus died and rose again and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.
According to the Lord’s own word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left till the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will come down from Heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever. Therefore encourage each other with these words.”
Brothers and sisters, these are words of encouragement from God to me to you! Jesus is getting closer and closer to coming back for the Church.
Now, don’t misunderstand me, when I say Church, I’m not talking about the building we go in to worship Him in every Sunday. When I say Church, I’m talking about the people who belong to Him.
Question; do you belong to Him?
If you do, He is coming back for you, like He said in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. He’s coming back for His people because something bad is about to take place down here on earth and He doesn’t want His people to go through and be a part of it.
If you think it’s bad now down here on earth, just wait till Jesus comes back and takes His people off of the face of the earth! And guess what, when He takes His people, He’s taking His spirit, the Holy Spirit. Now, when the Holy Spirit is removed from this earth there is going to chaos all over the world. And this chaos is going to spread like wildfire all over the world.
You see, the Holy Spirit is holding back satan the devil from taking over the world today. But when Jesus comes back for His people and takes us back home with Him, then the anti-christ the devil, will be revealed. He is going to run this world the way he (satan) wants to because the Holy Spirit will no longer be in this world to hold him back from having his way.
My friends, you don’t want to be left behind when Jesus comes back for His people. I’m asking you; do you want to be a part of the millions and millions of people that are going to disappear from the face of the earth? It’s very important that you get to know Jesus and make Him your Lord and Savior.
I’m telling you, one day Jesus is going to come back for His people, and I pray and hope your life is in order so you will go back with Him.
In closing, God loves us so much and He wants us in Heaven with Him. So, stop living in sin and give your life to Jesus today! Now, in order to go back with Him, just pray this simple prayer. Say,” Jesus, come into my heart. I repent of my sins. I believe You are God’s loving Son. I believe You died on the cross for the sins of the world. I believe You got up out of the grave in three days with all power in Your hands and are sitting at the right hand of God the Father in Heaven. I believe You are coming back one day. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen... SO IT IS, IT IS SO. In Jesus name, Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler 2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
