Did you hear about Johnny O. Muddle, the young man who was kicked out of the service academy? He was 19 when he was caught cheating, but his problems really began much earlier. When he was 6 years old, he was with his father when they were caught speeding. His father handed the officer a $10 bill with his driver’s license. “It’s OK, son”, the father said, as they drove off. “Everybody does it.” When he was 8, he was permitted to attend a family council, presided over by Uncle George, on the surest way to shave points off of their income tax return. “It’s OK, kid,” his uncle said, “everybody does it.”

When he was 9, his mother took him to his first theatre production. The box office man couldn’t find any seats until his mother discovered an extra $20 in her purse. “It’s OK, son,” his mother said. “Everybody does it.” When he was 12, he broke his glasses on the way to school. His aunt Francine persuaded the insurance company they had been stolen and they collected $75. “It’s OK, kid,” she said. “Everybody does it.” When he was 15, he made right guard on the high school football team. The coach showed him how to block and at the same time grab the opposing end by the shirt so the official couldn’t see it. “It’s OK, kid,” the coach said. “Everybody does it.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.