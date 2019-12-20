Happy Holidays everyone!
Christmas, without question, is the most wonderful time of the year. During the Christmas season, people eagerly set aside their normal routines to decorate their homes, enjoy Christmas themed parties, church services, and school plays. They also buy and exchange gifts with family, friends, co-workers, and the less fortunate. Even so, the Christmas season is about so much more than decorations, gatherings, and gifts. The true focal point of Christmas has always been the birth of Christ. I like the way the angel of the Lord puts it in Luke 2:10-11, “…I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. (11) Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah the Lord.” Today, I want to share three reasons why the birth of Jesus brings Joy to the Word.
Jesus birth brings Joy because it reminds us of God’s love. The first thing that the birth of Jesus teaches us is that no matter who you are, where you have come from, or what you have done in your past, God loves you! The most famous verse in all the Bible, John 3:16 says, “For god so love the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” Christmas brings Joy to the World, because it reminds us of God’s sacrificial love.
Jesus birth brings Joy because it reminds us of God’s presence. Matthew 1:23 states, “The virgin will be with a child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel, which means, God with us.” It should bring you great joy in knowing that Jesus is with you no matter what you encounter in life. He is always there to guide, comfort, and protect you through the most difficult moments of your life. All you have to do is reach out to him in sincere prayer.
Jesus birth brings Joy because it reminds us that God is for us. Always remember, with God on your side, you are a part of the winning team. You don’t have to fear, fret, or faint; because God’s got your back, and He will take care of you. In fact, the Bible says in Romans 8:31, “What, then shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us?” It should bring you great joy in knowing God is for you.
Yes, without question, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. And if we want to experience the true joy of the holiday season, we must remember that the birth of Jesus reminds us of God’s love, His presence, and the fact that He is for us. Joy to the world, the Lord has come. Let earth receive her King.
Blessings!!!
