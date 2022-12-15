‘They say a person needs three things in life to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do and something to hope for.” – Tom Bodett
Our third candle of advent is the candle of joy. So, we will be visiting elements of joy this week. I want to begin by sharing a true story with you about one of the most joyous events in my life.
In November 2007, my family and I moved. It wasn’t a long move, merely a mile-and-a-half from our prior home. Of course there was tremendous excitement during this time and I suspect many of you can relate to this in your lives during some of your moves.
Shortly after moving, one of our dachshunds decided to go on a journey. He strayed away from our new home without any of us knowing that he had gotten away. You might imagine the panic that set in on all of us as we (my wife, and grown children) hunted frantically for Tank.
We searched and searched and simply could not find him. My heart began to sink, not knowing what or where Tank was, and again, for any of you who have lost a pet, you likely are feeling this same anxiety while reading these words. Tears began to flow down my cheek while I was making up sheets of paper to hang up around our neighborhood stating how we have lost Tank.
As I was heading out to put up the papers, roughly two hours had gone by, I looked up and coming around a corner at the end of our street was none other than Tank. My heart skipped a beat with joy as I ran to pick up our lost pet. The joy that my family and I experienced at the moment was one of the greatest joys that we have ever had, and this was over a mere dachshund.
Friends, joy to the world. Well, it’s not hard to see that in many arenas in our world there is little if any joy. Wars, famine, economic trials, the list goes on, simply drains our world of its joy. However, our quote today and our season of advent both lead us to a place of having joy in our lives and hearts. Let’s explore this a bit more.
Someone to love: my guess is and I so hope that I am correct that all of us in our lives have someone to love. Grasp a hold of that concept for just a moment. Loving another gives you the chance to share life with them, even from afar, and to be who you are. Love offers you so much joy in your life. Yes, pain comes sometimes from love, but having someone to love and loving them will lift you up when you are down.
Something to do: the quote doesn’t say this, but maybe I should add here, having something of value to do is what will lead us to joy. I so believe that our lives have gotten so full of things to do that often times we may simply be running amuck and it is the need to slow down and make our list of things to do, things of value to do. To me, I believe this is what the intent of the quote is, for it is in the value of our things we’re doing where we find our strength and joy.
I have shared with you all in the past that myself and some others have started a new ministry at a local nursing home. Taking time out of your life to visit someone who is lonely, is not only a thing of value, it is a thing of beauty and my friends, it will bring you tremendous joy. This is but one example of how your lists of things to do will bring you joy and happiness in your life.
Something to hope for: I fear many live lives without hope or things to hope for, and this is not our creator’s desire at all. Often times, our hopes are simply centered on the wrong things, for we hope too much (I’m so very guilty) for worldly things, and not eternal things. Our true hope is found not in this world, but in our life eternal with our heavenly father. I want to share with you a maxim that was given to us in our Sunday school class this past week that comes to us from St. Teresa of Avila.
“Remember that you have only one soul; that you have only one death to die; that you have only one life which is short; that there is but one glory, which is eternal. If you do these things, there will be many things about which you will care nothing.”
“Joy to the world, the Lord is come, Let Earth receive her King, Let every heart prepare him room, and Heaven and Nature Sing.”
These are of course the first lyrics to a wonderful song this time of year. However, joy can I believe be found, by singing this in your heart year round. Be happy and joyful, find someone to love (or add someone to your current list), be joyful in the things you do (find a way to make a difference in the life of another, even a stranger), and seek something to hope for (longing for something will I believe generate energy towards something).
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.