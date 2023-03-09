Our continuation of our devotional journey next takes us to the book of Judges. Joshua was a wonderful leader of the people and lived to be 110 years old. But sadly once he died, the people of Israel did what was evil in the sight of the Lord and served the Baals. And they abandoned the Lord, the God of their fathers, who had brought them out of the land of Egypt. (Judges 2:11-12).

So, God raises up judges, who will save the people out of the land of those who plunder them. We see early on in the history of mankind that our disobedience to God and turning away from him brings with it pain and suffering. So, now God has put into place judges to lead the people. There are 12 judges in all, some good and some bad, and some very bad.

