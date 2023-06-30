I have to admit that Trump’s popularity baffles me. He never delivered on most of his signature promises. He was going to build a wall on the Mexican border and get Mexico to pay for it. That never happened. He was going to repeal and replace Obamacare. That also never happened. He was going to eliminate the national debt in eight years. That never happened and instead, the debt exploded during his time in office.

Many of Trump’s greatest successes probably would have occurred under any president. Yes, the unemployment rate was very low before the pandemic. But it has been trending lower for decades, and it is low today under Biden’s administration. Yes, Operation Warp Speed encouraged the quick development of Covid-19 vaccines, but a different president probably would have undertaken the same policy of committing to buy vaccines before they were shown to be safe and effective.

Joe McGarrity is a professor of Economics at UCA. He can be reached at joem@uca.edu.

