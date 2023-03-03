Kathy Ann Cate, 68, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, March 1, 2023. She was born May 18, 1954, in McDougal, Arkansas, to W.D. Prince and Lillian Garis Prince.
Kathy was the loving wife of Ron for almost 50 years. They shared a life together in Conway with children, Todd and Robin, and were members at Antioch Baptist Church. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joe Prince; brother-in-law, Fred Hartsfield; and niece, Brandee Hartsfield.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ron; son, Todd and wife, Angie; daughter, Robin Berg and husband, Justin; and grandchildren, Regan, Caleb, Drue, Titan, Adia, Salem, Blakely, and Evan. She is also survived by siblings, Rosielee (Tommy) Couch, Lucille Hartsfield, Fred (Linda) Prince, Carol (Dave) Ricker and Jean Prince.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway at 1 p.m. visitation prior at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
