I liked to pretend I had the grit to keep going forever, even in the face of endless rejection.
But in March of 2023, I was looking backward at two years of rejection letters from publishers who “loved” my writing but said “it wasn’t right for their list at this time.”
I kept my chin up. Telling myself, my agent and the world that it was fine. I’d just keep writing. Eventually, something would stick.
But in truth, I was starting to harbor a secret. A little voice in the back of my head whispered: It’s time to quit. You have put so many hundreds of hours into this, and it is not paying off.
Find some other way to spend your time.
I argued with that voice as much as I could, and each time a new rejection letter arrived, it was like oxygen breathing life back into an old fire.
In this case, not the warm life-giving kind of fire. But rather the burn the whole place to the ground type of fire.
Cormac McCarthy died on June 13, 2023, the day before my birthday. Seems unrelated. But it’s not. A few years back, a friend of mine who likes to cross stitch made me a little frame that says: Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.
I hung that over my writing desk and looked at it often.
In my previous analogy, the fire was the type that made you wanna run for the hills. But in this quote: It’s about keeping hope alive, even when things start to seem hopeless.
I knew I had this little fire inside – the one that compels me to write in the first place. You can spend a lot of time sheltering that kind of spark from the rain. But eventually, you also have to throw wood on the fire too.
What I didn’t know as I was reading the rejection letters was that I was in a transitionary period. I was somewhere between needing to shelter the fire and throw a log on it.
My fire was running out of fuel.
In March, it finally happened. Someone wanted to buy one of my books. It was the log on the fire I needed.
What if it hadn’t happened? Would my flame have dwindled? I like to think not. But it’s hard to say.
I share this story to encourage all the artists, poets, music makers, believers and dreamers out there to do what I almost could not.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel Strong Like You is scheduled to release in the Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
