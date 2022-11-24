One Sunday morning a few weeks ago, our teacher Mike used an expression that I had not heard in many a moon. First, the context. He said when he was growing up, their family lived on a narrow dirt road. When he was about 14 and it was time to learn how to drive, his dad took him and their pickup down in the pasture. The truck had a stick shift, which is what most families had those days. If you are not familiar with a stick shift, it is where the vehicle has a clutch that is used to change gears. Well, the lessons went off without a hitch for the next few weeks, until it was time for Mike to take it out on the road for a test drive. When he got ready to go, his dad only told him one thing. He said, “Son, just keep it between the ditches.”

Now, my question to you is this: If we need someone to teach us how to drive, does it not make sense that we also need someone to teach us how to live? Believe me, this is a lot more complicated than learning how to drive a stick shift car or truck. Now, what about the millions of young people in our nation today, who do not have someone to teach them how to drive or how to live? My friend, whether you realize it or not, I have just identified one of the major problems in our nation today and one that contributes to a high percentage of crime, violence and other socio-economic problems.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

