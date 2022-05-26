Our quote that we will explore this week, comes to us from golfer Jack Nicklaus.
“Resolve never to quit, never to give up, no matter what the circumstances.”
I would say the name Jack Nicklaus is famous to likely everyone in America. I wanted to touch on a quote from this man this week because I have learned over the past few months that not only was he an amazing golfer, likely the greatest that ever played the game, but he is also an amazing man as well. These are the type of people I believe we should listen to in our lives, for he is living a life full of examples for all of us to follow. I have a couple of examples of this that I want to share with you and then we will dive into his quote.
Example No. 1:
Just recently my wife and I watched a show on ESPN called, 30 on 30. It was a documentary on golfer Greg Norman. Norman took the golf world by storm when he came on to the scene and was number one in the world for many, many years. The first time he ever played the Masters golf tournament he was paired with none other than Jack Nicklaus. On the first tee, Norman stated he was about a nervous as he had ever been at a golf event and here he is paired with the greatest golfer of all time. Nicklaus could see this as they were teeing off, and as they both were walking down the first fairway, he walked over to Norman and put his hand on his shoulder and said, Greg, I so hope you are as nervous as I am right now. You see, my guess is Jack Nicklaus wasn’t nervous at all, but he could see this young man, a wonderful golfer, who was indeed very nervous and simply tried to break the ice so to speak and help him in his way. On the show Greg Norman said this was a moment he would never forget as the kindness that Jack showed him was amazing, and it indeed did help him to ease into his round. Jack Nicklaus showed in this case to be the type of man, who would rather lift up an opponent, than allow them to not be their best, what an amazing trait in his life.
Example No. 2:
There is a wonderful book that is called, The Best Seat in the House. It is a book written by Jack Nicklaus oldest son, Jackie, about his father as his dad and not just the great golfer. One of the best moments in the book is when Jackie tells the story of how he was eleven years old playing in a junior tournament. His father was there watching and while Jackie was walking off the green after putting poorly, his dad said to him, son, keep your head still. Jackie, didn’t even reply to his dad, but went a bit further and a patron asked Jackie, what did he say to you. Jackie said, he told me to keep my head still while I putted and Jackie added, what the heck does my dad know about golf. Imagine that Jack Nicklaus the greatest of all time, having his son treat him like a regular father. Well, today they both laugh about that story and Jackie says that while his dad was the greatest golfer of all time, he was even a better father. Words I am sure that lifts up Jack Nicklaus, as it would any father.
Resolve never to quit. What is going on in your life right not that might want to cause you to quit. I recall when I was in 7th grade it was football for me, it was hot and hard, and so I decided to quit playing football. You know I found out at a young age that quitting can be contagious, if it gets hard, then I have a solution, quit. Well, as I got older I realized that this is not a habit one wants to have in their lives, therefore I simply decided to not “quit” anymore. Making a change after you try something is not quitting if you have given it your best shot, but quitting without a complete effort is not acceptable, you will regret it, so truly resolve never to quit.
Never give up, no matter what the situation. Life is hard, now and will be in the future. Don’t give up. Take each day, each minute and do your best and you will find success in life, in one form or another. In running I don’t win races, I’m not that fast, but guess what, I don’t give up in them either. This is a trait that will strengthen you in your life.
Friends, may your life be lived in such a way as to lift up others in your life, even competitors. May you be the best person you can be to your family, at all times and may you have the resolve to never quit, never give up, no matter what the situation. If you do these things in your life, you will find the strength to keep on going.
Until next time, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.