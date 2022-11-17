“Life is like a bicycle – to keep your balance, you have to keep moving.”
– Albert Einstein
This week we explore how we are strengthened in life by keeping in motion. Our quote by Albert Einstein likens this to riding a bike. I suspect all of us can remember either learning ourselves, or training a child in our life how to ride a bike. Initially we wobbled from side to side, and if by chance we stopped pedaling, we indeed would lose our balance and fall over. I can still picture me helping both of my children learn to ride a bike and I was the proverbial father who ran beside them cheering them on to simply keep pedaling. Soon, they figured it out and were off and riding with the greatest of ease.
Isn’t this a parallel to our lives today, no matter what our age might be? When I was getting ready to retire you have no idea how many people who were retired told me, Joe, you gotta keep moving. In fact, many a person said it ever more bluntly, they would say, don’t sit down. Well, I’ve now been retired 1 and a half years and haven’t done much sitting down, but I have seen the perils that they were trying to warn me against and that is having a life with no activities in it, would I dare say, not be a healthy life.
As you examine your life, how have you managed the stages of life over time? My guess is you managed to keep your balance by keep moving. As we grow older, part of our life is to live through many losses by those around us either personally or in their family. Life is perilous for sure, but the key thing to help overcome sadness in life, is to keep moving so as to keep your balance.
There are many things that we can do in life to help us stay in motion, and most of them are totally free. Finding a way to comfort another person in your life might be one of the best ways to keep balance in your life. When you lift up another, my guess is your heart will be lifted as well. Who in your life needs a phone call, a visit? When is the last time you helped a stranger in their walk in life? These things will keep you in motion and help you with your balance in our lives.
James 1:27 gives us this advice in our lives: Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world. Folks, loneliness can indeed knock us off of our balance. There are so many individuals in Arkansas that live in one of the numerous nursing homes that are indeed very lonely. If you want to find a way to help keep your life in motion, just take an hour out of your life once a month or more and go by and meet a new friend. I assure you that you will come away with a greater appreciation of the life you are able to live.
Life, has a way of knocking us all down, so my suggestion to you is this, find ways to lift up others, like my suggestion above, and you will never stop pedaling in your life.
Until next week, Joe.
