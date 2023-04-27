If you have ever had something “nag” at you until you finally decided to do it, then you will appreciate where I am today. For the past several years I have become more and more burdened by the vast numbers of people who are willing to “bear it all” for any and all to see. Granted, I am from the older generation when everyone, especially the women, had modesty and were not about to wear revealing or skimpy clothing for eyes other than her husband.
For the past several years we have really gone downhill in this regard. While my thoughts on this topic are not meant to be the basis for legal action, I just believe there are millions of other Americans across the nation who share my views on this topic. This being the case, it is high time we speak up.
I proceed based on this simple question: If we don’t speak up now, what will life be like in America for our nation’s youth 10 to 20 years from now? We must curb this kind of lifestyle, not for legal ramifications but simply because we want a better future and society for them.
Now, let’s look at the reasons why some people want to take their clothes off. In recent days I have noticed that a good number of former women movie stars, who are now past 50 years of age, are posing “nude” for the cameras. Why? I am sure there are many different reasons, but I think I am safe to say it is not for the money. No, it’s because they miss the notoriety and glamour they once had and use this to get their name and face back out there.
The one thing that is most offensive to me are the low-life people on Facebook who are performing “sex acts” that leave nothing for the imagination at all. Why would they do this? It is mostly because they did not have parents to teach them right from wrong and they were almost completely void of any religious training.
I am here to say that we can be better than that. When we teach our children to have love and respect for others, they will want the best for them, and that includes being modestly dressed. The beautiful thing about what I am saying is all that is required is a change in our thinking that leads to a change in our behavior. If you agree with what I am saying, let’s work together to change our nation’s culture from course to fine. If you are on Facebook, just be sensitive to what you are viewing, and when someone is out of line, let them know about it in a nice way.
Please understand that I have never been a vindictive person, and my purpose here is not to curtail anyone’s rights but simply to raise a red flag that for the past several years our society has been headed in the wrong direction. While not in the same vein as public nudity, a lot of the people in our country who are engaged in violent and unlawful behavior are coming from the same lack of good parenting. I believe an old Filipino saying applies here: “If everyone sweeps in front of his own house, then the whole village will be clean.”
The United States of America is still the greatest nation in the world. Let’s preserve it for our children and grandchildren.
