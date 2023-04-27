If you have ever had something “nag” at you until you finally decided to do it, then you will appreciate where I am today. For the past several years I have become more and more burdened by the vast numbers of people who are willing to “bear it all” for any and all to see. Granted, I am from the older generation when everyone, especially the women, had modesty and were not about to wear revealing or skimpy clothing for eyes other than her husband.

For the past several years we have really gone downhill in this regard. While my thoughts on this topic are not meant to be the basis for legal action, I just believe there are millions of other Americans across the nation who share my views on this topic. This being the case, it is high time we speak up.

