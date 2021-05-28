Good morning everyone, God is good. I know some of you are already aware of that. He is not a God who sits back waiting for you to do something wrong, only to punish you for it. No, he is a God who will tell you when you are going in the wrong direction. He is a God who will send someone to let you know what you are doing is wrong and not of God. If you make the decision to continue to do things contrary to the word of God, you will not enter heaven. God is the God of many chances. He gives each of us the opportunity to turn from our wicked ways. If we choose not to turn from them, he will not go against your will. He will allow you to continue in the direction you are heading. He will not make you stop living the sinful life, but he will always respect your lifestyle choices rather they are good or bad. God is a good and faithful. Always remember, he loves you and wants you in heaven with him. If you choose not to change he will allow the devil to have his way with you and believe me that is what the devil is wanting to do. The devil is a thief, he comes to steal, kill, and destroy, that is his job, and he is good at what he does. He is a deceiver of the brethren. Can I be honest with you? When I say the devil hates you, he does. He hates the ground you walk on. You are the masterpiece of God’s creation and anything God had a hand in creating the devil hates. Just believe what I am saying, it is the truth. If you continue to follow him, he will definitely destroy you by getting you into something you will never be able to get out of.
Our God is an amazing God, he wants the best for you in this life. He wants us to live a full and healthy life. He came for us to live life in abundance and following Jesus you can have just that. We must choose to follow Jesus. He has already given his very best, himself. He came to earth to die and to rise again that we too might be raised to everlasting life. Jesus is the best, there is no one before him and there will be no one after him. He is the greatest man to ever walk the face of the earth. Listen, I am just keeping it 100 with Jesus. He is our loving father and savior. He is the only way to heaven. Jesus said in John 14:6: “I am the way the truth and the life, no man gets to the Father but by me.” He is the door to our freedom, but we each must chose to walk through the open door he has for us. Brothers and sisters we must believe what Jesus said. Do not allow the devil to deceive you into believing his lies and trick you out of paradise (heaven). See, his job is to recruit as many people as he can to go to hell with him, and to be cast into the lake of fire and brimstone. He wants you to reside eternally in a place of darkness where there is no opportunity to escape. Do not forget if you go to the dreadful place you chose it over heaven. I will always tell you how much God loves you. He will forgive you of all your sins if you repent of them and stop doing the things that are contrary to his word. It does not matter what you have done, ask God to forgive you. He will if you are truly sincere. Ask Him to come into your heart, make him your lord and savior. After all, he has already paid the price for our sin with his death on the cross. His death, burial and resurrection are real, and he is alive today.
So it is, it is so.
