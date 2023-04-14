Spring is a great time to remind oneself of the importance of maintaining good nutrition and an overall healthy lifestyle, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“This spring, families and individuals are encouraged to improve their health by making healthier food choices, participating in physical activity and making healthy behavior changes,” she said.

