How much do you really know about keeping your kidneys healthy? Most of us already know that drinking water is good for your kidneys and it’s important to remember the basics of kidney health, but the National Kidney Foundation has plenty of resources to help you learn more about kidney health on their website kidney.org. Here are some basic facts to get you started:
1. Kidneys work to keep the rest of the body in balance.
Your kidneys are located on either side of your lower back, and while they’re small, they’re responsible for performing vital functions that keep your body balanced. Kidney functions include:
- Waste and excess fluid removal.
- Blood filtration.
- Red blood cell production.
- Blood pressure, red blood cell and nutrient level regulation.
2. Blood is filtered through the kidneys.
One of your kidneys’ primary functions is to clean your blood. Blood flows into your kidneys through an artery and passes through tiny filters that clean the toxins out of it. The clean blood then returns to the rest of your body through your veins.
3. One in three American adults is at risk for kidney disease.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney disease is so common that over 37 million American adults are living with kidney disease. Most don’t know it, though, so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms associated with it. Signs you might have kidney disease include:
- Tiredness, reduced energy and trouble concentrating.
- Dry, itchy skin.
- Urinating more often.
- Foamy or bloody urine.
- Swollen feet and ankles.
- Muscle cramps.
- Decreased appetite.
4. Kidney stones are a common cause of emergency room visits.
Kidney stones are hard objects made of chemicals in your urine, and they either stay put in your kidneys or travel down your urinary tract. Symptoms include severe pain in your lower back, stomach ache that doesn’t go away, bloody urine, nausea and vomiting, fever and chills and cloudy or bad smelling urine. There are four main causes and types of stones:
- Calcium oxalate: common, occurs when calcium combines with oxalate in urine.
- Uric acid: common, occurs when high purine intake leads to the production of monosodium urate.
- Struvite: less common, occurs as a result of upper urinary tract infections.
- Cystine: rare, occurs in families with a history of cystinuria.
If you want to know how healthy your kidneys are, the National Kidney Foundation has a quiz you can take on their website to get an idea of your kidney health. You can also find more resources about all of the above topics at kidney.org/kidney-basics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.