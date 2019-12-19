Kind of Interesting: A season of waiting

My 4-year-old took immediately to the Advent calendar this year, waking each morning, tearing out of bed, screaming with complete and total joy, “Is it Christmas yet?”
Usually, I’ll play along. “Let’s find out, buddy. Aw, nope. It’s just the 15th.”
Each day he eats the little chocolate inside and I read him the Bible verse that is printed inside. Each day, he goes to bed looking ahead at some miracle moment that is so close and yet so far from his present: Christmas morning.
And this is why the season of Advent has over the years become my favorite time of year. A season of anticipation. A season where we look ahead toward something spectacular. Toward gifts. And family. And cheer. Toward a reason to celebrate.
I had a little calendar as a child to count the days until Christmas. Usually, I’d forget to move the little mouse from pocket to pocket, edging him closer and closer toward Christmas morning and I’d have to give him big, week-long leaps. I remember it seemed like ages before he reached the 25th.
These days, at the ripe age of 36, it goes quicker. Too quick, really. One day, it is December. Then, it is Christmas. Then, Christmas is over and I wonder what the big hurry was and why I can’t slow it down and stretch it out.
The answer, I think, is anticipation. Anticipation like a child.
If there is a better reason for anticipation than Christmas – for pausing and waiting and feeling hope and looking for light coming into the world, then truly I don’t know it.
Travis Simpson is sports editor at The Courier newspaper in Russellville. Find him on Twitter @trvsimpson or email him at sports@couriernews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.