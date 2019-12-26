Kind of Interesting: How to survive the holiday with kids

So it’s Christmas break, which means if you’ve got kids, you’re stuck with them at home for two weeks.
Kids are great – it’s true.
You should treasure this time you get to spend with them – also true.
But you’ve gotta survive the next two weeks with your sanity if you hope to ever look back on this wild time with any kind of fondness.
Follow along, and you should be just fine.
How to deal with your kid looking at their phone too much.
Ban your phone. Notice I didn’t say ban your kid’s phones, although I think this is a good idea too, at least during certain times during the break – like dinner time, or when opening gifts or when the entire family is together.
Ban your own phone. Put it on silent. Turn it off. Don’t look at it. You can’t complain about a teenager lost in their electronic devices if you too are addicted.
How to survive your child asking to play Minecraft (or any video game) for four hours straight
I like to pretend I don’t know what game they are talking about. I meet volleys of can I play Minecraft with, “What’s a Minecraft?” or “Why is it your craft?”
Dad jokes for sure.
“Can I play Fortnite?”
“What’s a Fork Knife?”
You get the idea. Your kids will, too. Eventually.
How to deal with ungratefulness
Get a large plastic trash bag and immediately begin stuffing all their gifts into it. Mutter under your breath. Make eye contact with each kid as you slowly trash all their items. Talk about bonfires and trash compactors. When they start crying, you’ll know you’ve done your job.
How to deal with moody teenagers
I recommend tag-teaming with your significant other. First, you go to the bathroom and cry. Then, you come out and let your husband or wife take a turn.
Jokes aside, I think it’s good to try and remember what it was like to be a teenager. They need some space. Some of their moodiness is unintentional. Some of it is just generalized malaise that somehow permeates all our adolescence.
Don’t take it personally.
I think, when there is a choice at all to be made, you should choose the one that’s founded in love.
Be kind, even if they are not. Because you are teaching them. Even when you don’t mean to.
Travis Simpson is sports editor at The Courier newspaper in Russellville. Find him on Twitter @trvsimpson or email him at sports@couriernews.com
