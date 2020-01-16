Kind of Interesting: Rest in peace, chief

On Jan. 8, a man I didn’t know as well as I should have died.
Mike Roark, a former editor at The Courier, the newspaper where I work, died on Wednesday after a long illness.
I only worked with Mike for a short time in 2012, but he is the editor who gave me my first newspaper job. He is the person who gave me a chance to write for a living.
If it weren’t for him, I’d still be working jobs that I hate, wishing and hoping that one day I’d be doing exactly what I’m doing right now -- writing words on a page that will go to print and be read.
I didn’t have a degree in journalism. I came from a literary background. Mike recognized I could write, and even though I needed some “bringing up” in the subtle differences in journalistic writing and literary writing, he believed I could do it. I wanted to prove him right, and hopefully, I did.
When I heard he died, I put a collection of classic rock songs on shuffle and listened to them throughout the day. He loved this kind of music and used to call me into his office to show me some live performance he’d stumbled upon on YouTube.
I thought about his goofy cut-off jean shorts and rat tail and hippie vibes, and the old-man wisdom he used to try and hand down to me on his way out the door every evening.
“Don’t get old,” was a favorite. “Getting old is terrible.”
I’m sorry to say, Mike, that I’ve failed. I’m not old yet, but I’m getting there. I can see it just around the bend, like a forest road that disappears into a miasma of green before you can see the end.
In all that introspection, the one thing I landed on was this: I wouldn’t be here without him. And for that I am grateful.
The people in your life impact you in ways too large to grasp until it’s too late, until you are looking back at the events that led you to the moment that caused you to look back in the first place. Until things are decayed and people are gone.
I always said I would go see Mike when I heard he was sick. I never did. But if there are newspapers up there, I’m sure he’s found a rack and bought all his favorites. So if you’re reading this – rest easy, Roark. You earned a break.
Travis Simpson is a sports editor at The Courier newspaper in Russellville. Find him on Twitter @trvsimpson or email him at sports@couriernews.com
