My 4-year-old son, J.T., already has a solid basketball philosophy.
"Passing leads to dribbling, dribbling leads to hooping and hooping leads to rebounding," he said one day, sitting in the backseat of our car.
It's a solid yet childlike approximation of the game.
Suffice to say, he's spent a number of his young days in an arena, watching high school or college athletes "hoop," as he puts it.
It wasn't long before he was interested in doing a little hooping of his own, and using my '90s-inspired basketball terminology like, "Shut up and Jam," or "Hoop, there it is," or "Balling."
So, true to his own philosophy, we started with passing, which led to dribbling, which led to hooping, which led to rebounding.
He's still working on dribbling the ball more than three or four times without losing control.
The whole experience has taught me a few things.
1. Got a goal? Break it down.
If you want to accomplish something, it's best to break it down into its smaller components and focus on the little things before you move on to the bigger things.
You gotta be able to pass and dribble before you can hoop.
2. Be resilient
One afternoon we were working on our bounce passes, which he finds easier to catch than regular passes. But on this afternoon, he missed a pass, and our regulation-size and weight basketball slammed into his face.
He blinked like a cartoon cat who's just taken an anvil to the cranium. It'd have been funny, except for the gout of blood that splattered from his nose to the pavement.
We cleaned him up, and I thought, "That's it for today. He'll be scared of the ball."
But I was wrong. As soon as we were cleaned up, on his insistence, we went out and practiced the same pass again.
This time he caught it. And his jubilance was contagious.
3. Be imaginative
I asked my son to draw a "Baller Bot," which is a robot that plays basketball, which is something I made up to amuse him.
His Baller Bot wore the number 1,000,000 and had its shoes untied, hitting a fade-away jumper.
The lesson here? If you love something, you have to find ways to love it when it's a grind. Be imaginative.
4. Be cute
If at all possible, be a cute-as-the-dickens 4-year-old because I've seen the kid coax free Skittles from girls working the concession stand, and that is indeed a valuable skill. And don't worry, we swooped in and paid for the Skittles.
