Kind of interesting: Sports and emotional warfare

Before I begin, let’s make an agreement.
We aren’t talking about the Green Bay Packers 37-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24. You don’t mention it, and I won’t mention it.
You see, I’m a die-hard Packers fan, and my wife is a die-hard 49ers fan. It was bad enough watching her team walk all over us earlier this year, but it just so happens the cosmos aligned and deemed a rematch necessary — this one on Sunday in the NFC Championship to decide who gets to go to the Super Bowl.
If our house was divided before, it’s sundered now. I’ve busied myself in the interim week by sending her speculative articles with headlines like Five Ways the Packers Could Beat the 49ers; or photoshop images of the famous trolley in San Francisco descending down a long slope into the smugly grinning Godzilla sized Ze’Darius Smith, outside linebacker and quarterback day-ruiner for the Packers.
She’s replied in kind with her own gifs and jpegs and articles. We’ve had ourselves a digital sports-war all week.
It got me thinking about football in general and how much we care about it and other sports. I hear people say that they wish our art galleries and stage performances and libraries were as packed as the average high school football game, and I don’t disagree.
I’m a lover of arts. I’m a lover of sports. One thing about being a sports fan that is valuable is that it’s something you can pour some energy into that ultimately does not matter.
I know that sounds absurd at first glance, but think about it. You can let yourself get riled up and angry and nervous and feel all these feelings over something that at the end of the day is nothing more than a game. It doesn’t matter.
It’s the emotional equivalent of a haunted house. You get the scares but not of the death of their real-life counterpart. You get to feel something outlandish but in a safe environment.
I can do emotional battle with my wife, who is absolutely my lifeblood and greatest friend, because when the dust settles and the Packers have advanced the Super Bowl, I know we’ll still love each other.
And it’s fun. Need it be anything more?
Travis Simpson is sports editor at The Courier newspaper in Russellville. Find him on Twitter @trvsimpson or email him at sports@couriernews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.