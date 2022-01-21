Hello everyone!
On Monday, January 17 a grateful nation paused to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King was a champion for racial equality. He wanted nothing more than for every American to be judged by the content of their character verses the color of their skin. Today, I want to share three life principles that I have learned from Dr. King’s example.
The first life principle I learned from Dr. King is there is no excuse for inactivity. In fact, Dr. King once said, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but by all means, keep moving!” Each of us have been giving individual talents and resources by our heavenly Father. We should use those talents and resources not only for our own benefit, but for the benefit of our fellow man. God wants us to start where we are, use what we have, and do what we can to make this world a better place. Dr. King showed us through precept and example that there is no excuse for inactivity.
The second life principle I learned from Dr. King is that having good character matters. In a speech given at Morehouse College in 1948, Dr. King was quoted as saying, “Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.” In other words, I believe Dr. King wanted this audience of highly intelligent people to know that it takes more than a good education to become a productive member of society. I believe Dr. King wanted to reinforce that how you choose to conduct yourself both in public and in private matters. How you treat one another matters. How you behalf when things do not go your way matters. As we continue to educate our minds, I firmly believe that we must also continue to develop our character. Because we never want our education to take us to a place in life where our character cannot sustain us. Dr. King showed us through precept and example that character matters.
The third life principle I learned from Dr. King is we should find creative ways to pay it forward. One of my favorite not famous King quotes is, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.” We can pay it forward by doing something nice for someone else without expecting anything in return. We can pay if forward by being someone’s mentor. There is always a younger person with less knowledge that can benefit from your expertise and life experiences. We can pay it forward by giving some of our time and talents to a noteworthy organization or project. Volunteering for a good cause is always a great way to pay it forward. Dr. King teaches us through precept and example that we should always pay it forward.
On Monday, January 17, we joined together as a grateful nation to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He has taught us through precept and example that there is no excuse for inactivity, that having good character matters, and that we should always look for creative ways to pay it forward. I leave you today with one final quote for Dr. King, “The time is always right to do right.” Blessings!
(0) comments
