There’s a 30-mile stretch of coastline on the slopes of Hualalai in an acclaimed part of Hawaii known for producing world class coffee beans from its rich volcanic soil. The specialty coffee is farmed in the Kona district of the island and when it come to harvest time, beans are hand-picked before the berry pulp is removed exposing the bean.
It’s a big deal and probably gave Hyundai Motors the grounds to name its latest racer after the little bean. Introduced last year, the Kona N subcompact is a high-performance crossover tricked out with red accent lines and a powerhouse turbocharged inline four cylinder.
While small, the Kona N is the quickest of nearly 20 like size cars in its segment and keeps up with Honda’s Civic Type R – a 306 horsepower rocket.
Its 276 horsepower sends power to front wheels only and has surprising straight-line acceleration. In our independent testing, the N reached 60 miles per hour form a dead stop in 4.9 seconds.
It’s a rush and for more boost, there’s a large red button on the steering wheel. Push it and an overboost function kicks in for about 20 seconds. It adds 10 more horsepower that may not seem like a lot but it does magic with the eight speed dual clutch automatic transmission.
A variable exhaust snaps, crackles and pops under acceleration although we found the Pirelli run flats can come unglued for some jumpy starts especially on slippery surfaces.
Purchasing the Kona N is simple. Pick one of three colors – black, blue or Lunar White ($300 option). An impressive list of driver assist features, optional on many rivals, is included at a mid $30s price.
Fuel economy is a bright spot. EPA rated the Kona N at 20 mpg city, 27 highway and 23 combined. Although the Kona is loud on highway surfaces, we were able to achieve 31 mpg highway with normal driving. Overall, we chalked up 24 mpg.
After a week with the Kona N, we came away with an appreciation for its gutsy performance but were disappointed with its lack of all-wheel drive to keep the car in check under power.
Around town its an easy car to manipulate tight parking spots, will scoot around anything in its way, turns on a dime, has precise steering and firm brakes. The ride suspension is on the firm side, not surprising for a small car with an abundance of power.
The cabin is dominated by twin 10.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment center screens that highlight engine and cabin features, The Kona N includes premium sound, wireless charging and smartphone compatibility.
Front passengers will feel comfortable while rear space is tight. Cargo room is lacking although we stored four golf bags with rear seats folded.
If price point is an obstacle, the Kona has four trim levels besides the N speedster. The SE, SEL, N Line and Limited are priced in the low to upper $20s.
We’d recommend shopping the Kona N along with the Volkswagen GTI.
2023 Hyundai Kona N
Engine: 2.0-liter, supercharged inline four-cylinder, 276 horsepower
EPA Mileage: 20 city, 27 highway, 23 combined
Assembled: Fully assembled in Ulsan, Korea. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 2 percent. Major source of foreign parts, South Korea – 90 percent. Country of origin – engine and transmission – South Korea.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2023 Kona its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap front crash testing, side, roof strength, head restraint and seats and a “Superior” rating in crash avoidance and mitigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in partial testing, gave the 2023 Kona N a five-star rating, its highest, in side crash protection and four stars in a rollover accident.
Warranty: 5 year/60,000 mile bumper to bumper; 10 year/100,000 mile powertrain; three-year/36,000 mile complimentary maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
