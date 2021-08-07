If you are from Arkansas, you know why we call our home state the “Natural State” – the abundance of outdoor recreation. Maybe you have floated the Buffalo. Maybe you have hiked to the top of Sugarloaf. Well, now there’s a new way to enjoy the clear air, refreshing waters and abundance of fun that Arkansas has to offer.
Since coming to Congress, I have been steadily working on improving access to the Lake Sylvia Recreation Area, just west of Little Rock. And, last week, I was proud to have been on hand for the announcement of a partnership to do just that.
I joined Arkansas Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst, Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann, and United States Forest Service Supervisor Troy Heithecker at Lake Sylvia. We formally celebrated Governor Asa Hutchinson’s agreement to add Lake Sylvia Recreation Area and Camp Ouachita to the state parks system as a unit of Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
This announcement is a perfect example of how I have worked with state and local as well as federal officials – as well as members of the public – on a project benefitting Arkansas. Since the closing of the Girl Scout camp in the late 1970s, and declining Forest Service budgets, Lake Sylvia’s opportunities have been limited and its park resources closed from November to May every year. Five years ago, I worked with former Perry County Judge Baylor House and the Ouachita National Forest to find a new approach. Last week, out advocacy resulted in a terrific success.
Good conservation and environmental stewardship have always been important to me, that and creating meaningful partnerships with others who share those same goals. That work is reflected not only here in central Arkansas, but in Congress, where I am privileged to bring forth and support meaningful and realistic proposals for the betterment of all Americans.
The history behind the Lake Sylvia site comes from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, by way of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the Work Progress Administration (WPA) through the United States Forest Service from 1936-1937. Originally known as the Narrow Creek Area, this small day use area has evolved into a modern recreation site with picnic facilities, restrooms, showers, and camping with full hookups.
Now, central Arkansans can enjoy the Lake Sylvia Recreation Area with its two separate sites, the Day Use Area, and the Campground Area over a sprawling 180 acres. It’s a critical gateway for mountain biking; backpacking and hiking along the 192-mile-long Ouachita National Recreational Trail; exploring the Flatside Wilderness Area; and, terrific hunting deer and turkey opportunities.
Of course, my work to conserve and preserve our lands for current and future generations doesn’t stop here. I regularly consult with local and national organizations such as The Nature Conservancy and the United States Forest Service because I know that partnerships matter. And this work supports Arkansas’s seven National Parks, 17 National Historic Landmarks, and even 1,203 archeological sites. According to the National Park Service, 3.1 million park visitors spent an estimated $169 million in 2020 visiting National Park Service lands in Arkansas – supporting 2,550 jobs, $61.5 million in labor income, $114 million in value added, and $212 million in economic output in Arkansas.
Like in other areas of the country, over the past year, Arkansas’s outdoor recreation has provided a welcome retreat as folks have been cooped up inside. Whether at Lake Sylvia or elsewhere, I cannot imagine a better way to spend a weekend with your close friends and family.
As a ninth-generation Arkansan and lifelong outdoorsman, I am excited Arkansas families will have access to explore these new recreational opportunities, and I invite you to experience the natural beauty of the Natural State.
