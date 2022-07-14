“I’m practicing the discipline of not having to have the last word.”
– Pastor Dallas Willard
One of my favorite authors is deceased Pastor Dallas Willard. His books find a way to inspire no matter whom he may be speaking to, so I thought it only fitting to choose one of his many wonderful quotes for our article this week.
Our quote this weeks comes at the end of a class Willard was teaching for, you see, he was also a professor of philosophy. Near the end of this class a student asked him a very pointed question, one Willard could have easily answered but in doing so would have likely embarrassed the student. So, when the question was posed Willard chose instead to simply end class and not embarrass his student in front of the class. When the class was over, another participant asked him, why didn’t you defend yourself and answer the question, as we know you could have done. And that is when Willard provided this quote we see today.
Not having to have the last word, would that describe you in your relationship with others? We all know that God gave us one mouth and two ears, but doesn’t it seem like we are more intent on speaking than listening? Please forgive me, but I do know this is a part of life that I need to work on much more diligently.
Do you see the beauty in the why of our quote today? The beauty of it, isn’t that Pastor Willard couldn’t have defended himself in the answer, but in doing so, he would have very likely embarrassed his student, and his heart simply did not allow for him to do such a thing, for sure in this particular instance. I also will add for those of us who have read a number of his books, this was the way he lived his life.
One of his proteges, Pastor John Ortberg, said it this way: “One day I was at his home and he and I were sitting in his living room visiting. His telephone (landline phone, not cell) started ringing and Pastor Willard just simply acted as if it weren’t ringing. You see he was so intent on listening to the conversation in front of him that he wasn’t about to let an incoming call get in the way of the personal conversation in front of us.”
This reminds me of an article many, many years ago in this very Log Cabin Democrat, written by Professor WC Jameson. He wrote an editorial that I’ll say was about proper etiquette. He said that when one goes into a store to show patronage to the store, the attention of the store owners and workers should be on those in front of them in person, and not put priority to ones making a phone call. Kind of an interesting take on business etiquette if you ask me, and makes complete sense.
In our lives we simply do not have to have the last word. In fact, one could argue that many a disagreements in our lives could subside if one party chose to simply not have to end with the final say.
May you today and every day look for ways to show your fellow man the kindness that comes from listening to what they have to say, not putting other items in front of them (other calls, etc) and truly not have to have the final say especially in a case that might embarrass or harm another. Jesus said the greatest commandment is to love God with all our heart and soul, and the second is to love our neighbors as ourselves. I so believe that loving others as ourselves will indeed allow us to not have to have the last word. Silence, indeed, sometimes is golden.
Until next week.
