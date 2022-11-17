If I may, I would like to begin today’s column with a question. What is the definition of a conceited dolt? Well, a conceited dolt is a man whose wife thinks he’s funny!

Wish I had one of those. Just kidding, Janis always laughs at my jokes, especially the good ones. A while back we had a speaker come to our Lions Club who was really good, and he was funny. So much so that I had a special request from one of our members, Jerry Boyer, who asked me to do a column on laughter. He said, “people need to laugh,” and that is true, and it’s also scriptural. It says in Proverbs 17:22, “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.” There is one thing for sure, we can’t be mad at someone when we are laughing.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

