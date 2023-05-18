As I was jogging this morning (remember, I used to call it running), I thought I would share with you an article this week on laughter. I will do my best to share a few times when laughter impacted me in my life, and how I so do believe that laughter (especially at oneself) can be the best medicine.
I’ll begin by saying, that in a lot of commentaries, you hear the phrase “the names have been changed to protect the innocent.” Well, there will be none of that in this week’s article. This is applicable primarily because the stories I am about to tell you that I hope will make you chuckle are about me and some of my dearest friends and well, they are not “innocent.”
These stories will include actual events that occurred in my life, or events that dear friends of mine have shared with me that I totally trust to be true in their lives, which make them accurate for my writing. So, without further ado, let’s have some fun together and I so hope you get a laugh out of these stories together.
In 1995, I needed to lose some weight. So, I started eating better and took up running. I was 32 years old and had always thought that running was a fun hobby. It is one that in continue to do to this day. I have a great friend, a former Conway native, by the name of Doug Turner. Doug lives in Texas and has always been an excellent runner. So, I begin losing weight and running early in 1995, and I started reading about and entertaining the idea of running a marathon. I thought 26.2 miles sounds like something I might be able to complete. So, in early June of 1995 I called my friend Doug and said to him, “Hey Doug, would you like to run a marathon with me?” I heard him laugh on the other end of the phone and his words to me were, “Joe, do you know how far a marathon is?” I said of course I know how far it is, 26.2, miles, are you going to do it with me? He said, Joe, partner if you run a marathon I’ll run it right beside you. Joyfully, December of 1995 we did in fact run my first marathon.
Now, let’s fast forward to the following year. I told Doug, hey, let’s run it again in 1996. He agreed to join me. So we get to the run and he said to me, Joe, last year, you stopped and walked a lot, and that was uncomfortable for me, so this year, if you need to stop and walk (which I always do), I’ll just keep going but I’ll come back and get you. Picture this in your mind, my friend toward the end of the run, was looping me, yes that’s right, looping me in this run. I said, “Doug would you go on, man? You are embarrassing me.” He said, “I’m not leaving you, so come on.” It was so funny to watch him run circles around me, but we laughed the whole time.
I have a very special friend named Jamie Cooper. Jamie was an amazing athlete in his life, and still is a good athlete. He played professional baseball for over 10 years. I’ve often said that I could do a stand up comedy act with the funny stories he has shared in his life with me.
One of the best stories he tells is about the time his co players stuck a cup to bubble gum on the top of his hat. You see, in baseball, it is not uncommon for a fellow player to bring you a hat if you make the last out of an inning. Jamie was going through a rough patch in batting (all batters go through those patches), and when he made the last out, a fellow player brought him his hat and without him knowing it, they had put bubble gum and a cup on the top of his hat. He was playing centerfield and the fans kept hollering at him, hey, cupper, how’s it going and so forth. Well, he heard their heckles but with his last name being Cooper, he just thought they were saying his name wrong. Only when he looked down on the field and saw his shadow did he realize the cup that was on his head.
Laughter, it is so good for the soul.
I played golf today with a couple of buddies, Ron and Ken. We simply laugh all the time. One of us hits a bad shot and the others share in the fun with them and just laugh it all away.
Life is short, taking yourself to seriously is a shame. Laugh, live and love is a sign that I have seen many times. Well, I could go on and on, but I think the point has been made. Laughter is key to enjoyment in your life. When you can laugh, it will brighten your day and I so guess the people around you.
