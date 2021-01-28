Interesting conversation last week about school in the time of coronavirus.
We’re getting ready to run a series on broadband beginning next week, and getting interviews for the story brought my by Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk’s office. School Board head D.L. Webb also attended.
Two points, both aside to the immediate topic: I continue to love the openness of Van Buren County. You’re a reporter, you need to talk to somebody, you call, you go by and talk to them. Oh sure, once in a while someone tries to duck, but on the whole this is one open community.
Second: This broadband story is something we’re excited about. It’s going to dig into broadband in the state, but also in the community. We’ve got lots of background and lots of insights coming. Starts the first week of February in this paper, stay tuned.
Anyway, you can imagine why a conversation about broadband put me in a school superintendent’s office. There’s a pandemic going on (perhaps you’ve heard) and getting access to, well, the world when you can’t go to school requires broadband, that is internet, access.
So came the usual questions, and the report on it, well, that story’ll be out in a couple weeks. What made the conversation interesting is what was not able to be accomplished via internet access. Paraphrasing here, but Chalk pointed out that students need that physical interacting in the school environment, such as with teachers, which can not be replicated over an internet connection.
When the pandemic first hit, certainly by mid-April, Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson worked to raise awareness of what was not able to be accomplished now that schools were shutting down. Teachers were no longer interacting with students and as such were no longer able to spot signs of abuse as they would during a normal school year. (Pause a minute and consider what that means for a “normal” school year to have abuse-spotting as part of what is taking place.)
This was one of the reasons the governor pushed to get classes back in school quickly.
(Adding that school meals are so important to so many students in rural Van Buren County, that Chalk et al worked hard to get meals out to students even during the shut-down. A great and important effort.)
Within a few hours of the Chalk/Webb conversation/interview, the news out of Las Vegas: Despite the coronavirus’s continued impact on the community, it was starting schools back up. After looking at the statistics, it became concerned about the mental health of students being kept away from the potentially nurturing environment of school, the physical space of school, its teachers, staff and fellow students. This is not the test questions on the other end of an internet connection, nor the video lesson recorded earlier, this is human interaction which is being lost.
Based upon my conversation, Clinton and Las Vegas have that in common.
But let’s take a minute and step back, go to big picture. Students need that interaction. Young minds, more fragile, sure, need that social interaction in order to, if not maintain at least correct toward mental health.
But what does this mean for the rest of us? Answer: Bottom line, we all need those social interactions, if not to keep us healthy then to give others a chance to help us get back to healthy.
And sure, “social interaction” is dangerous, and I’m not proposing a mask-free group hug by any means. But does this not imply that, during this troubling time, we need to keep an eye on each other a little closer? To reach out, maybe, see how they’re doing?
Yes, yes it does. Send, at least, a text, maybe an email, to someone who’s been under the radar in your life since the social crash began.
You’ll feel better for doing it.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.