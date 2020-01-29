A couple of weeks ago, meteorologists predicted storms and severe weather for Conway and Faulkner County. It’s always amazing to me how much everyone talks about the weather- especially when it’s supposed to be bad. Technology has afforded us the ability to see images and get updates as often as we like. The key, of course, is to remember that even with all the information available, it all comes down to using the data to suppose, or guess, what will happen next. No one, even those folks on television, knows for certain. Soon, those forecasters won’t be the only ones looking at weather trends happening in Conway. One of our middle school science teachers is enhancing her students’ learning by using an actual “weather station” outside her classroom. Carl Stuart Science Teacher Sheila Dean was able to purchase the weather station after being awarded a grant from the Conway Public Schools Foundation earlier this year. Now that it’s up and running, she and her students will be collecting and analyzing all kinds of data from it. The students come to class each day and look at things like the current temperature, dewpoint, humidity, wind speed, etc. Mrs. Dean did a great presentation for our school board recently and showed us how she will be having her students collect this data over a set time span and then graph and analyze it. I love how these lessons are so interesting and applicable to daily life. Every day of our lives, we want to know the temperature outside and these students will always remember how they learned about weather patterns and predictions. So cool!
Also that week, Juvenile Judge Troy Braswell inducted the newest members of his 20th District Teen Court. Forty high school seniors will get the chance to play real roles in actual court cases, acting as the prosecuting or defense attorney, bailiff, clerk, or a member of the jury. Although licensed attorneys supervise the students, they write their own arguments, meet with clients, some of whom could be their peers, and make recommendations in the case. The program, in its 5th year, has been enormously successful and made an impact not only for the juvenile offenders (It is a part of Faulkner County’s Juvenile Risk Assessment and Rehabilitation program) but the Teen Court participants as well. It gives them leadership experience, a chance to impact their community in a real way, experience with public speaking and interpersonal skills, and often helps enhance their overall perspective. Again, learning for the real world. Conway High School is so proud of our Teen Court participants!
Finally, Rise and Shine. This program with our School Resource Officers, in partnership with the Conway Police Department and Conway Fire Department, has been a highlight for our elementary schools the last several years. Once a month, the police officers and firemen arrive at the school bright and early- lights on their cars and engines- to greet the students getting off buses and open car doors for parents dropping off their kids at the front door. They play fun music (some of them may even break out a few dance moves!) and they smile and wave to parents, giving fist bumps and high fives to the kids on their way into school.
Recently I was in a hospital waiting area and a police officer walked in. He began scanning the room, obviously looking for someone. Immediately, I felt my heart rate increase as I nervously watched him make his way around the room. I had no reason to feel that way, it just happened automatically! This made me think of the “why” behind “Rise and Shine.” One of the main goals is for our parents and students to see first responders- our police officers and firemen- in normal, non-threatening situations. So many people have negative impressions of them, or only think of them in adverse situations. Like me, it may even be an unconscious reaction. But our law enforcement officers are here to serve as helpers. If the police officer coming into the room made me nervous, imagine how a small child might feel. “RIse and Shine” helps our SRO’s with the relationships they are building with our students. It shows students and their parents the person behind the uniform and the badge. So if anything, good or bad, happens in real life, they will see and know there is a person responding who cares for them.
