Lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act overwhelmingly this past legislative session, but two decisions this past week have left it in somewhat of a legal limbo.
LEARNS is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform law that raised minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 and gave families access to state funds for private and homeschooling. It also allowed the State Board of Education to place the struggling Marvell-Elaine School District under the management of a nonprofit charter school operation.
Some local residents and public school advocates sued to stop that from happening. They argued that because the Legislature failed to vote separately on LEARNS’ emergency clause, it was not yet the law when the State Board made its decision.
Emergency clauses make laws go into effect immediately after they are passed, rather than 90 days after the session ends. The Arkansas Constitution says they require two thirds of both the House and Senate to vote yes “upon separate roll call.” With LEARNS and every other law this past session – and for years previously – lawmakers have voted on the two simultaneously.
Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright agreed that the word “separate” means “separate” and placed a temporary restraining order on the entire law. At the earliest, LEARNS would go into effect after a hearing June 20. Without the emergency clause, it might not become law until Aug. 1.
Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the Supreme Court to block the restraining order. He argued that lawmakers have been voting simultaneously on bills and emergency clauses for years. He also made the practical argument that the state must start implementing LEARNS now in order to be ready for the next school year.
That leads us to the first legal decision of the past week: On Friday, the Supreme Court declined Griffin’s request on a 4-3 vote, indicating that at least a majority see merit in Judge Wright’s reasoning. The court required both sides of the lawsuit to submit briefs on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. We’ll presumably get a decision soon, as Griffin requested.
The second legal decision came Monday from Griffin himself. He approved the ballot title for a proposed referendum by the group Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students that would let Arkansans vote in November 2024 on repealing the LEARNS Act. Griffin had rejected the group’s prior two ballot title submissions.
CAPES now has until July 31 to collect 54,522 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. That’s a huge mountain to climb, and it’s not the only one. The Supreme Court then would have to side with CAPES in the inevitable lawsuits that would follow.
Let’s say it makes the ballot despite all that. If the Supreme Court deems the emergency clause to be invalid – and that’s the legal ruling we have on the books right now – then another constitutional provision would be triggered that would hold the LEARNS Act “in abeyance,” meaning it would not go into effect until the November 2024 election.
That potentially could leave the LEARNS Act – and Arkansas’ education system – in limbo until then.
One thing could keep that from happening: Gov. Sanders could call a special session between now and July 31 to pass an emergency clause. If she did that, LEARNS would go into effect and would stay in effect unless voters strike it down in November 2024.
She hasn’t said anything about doing that. I’m sure she doesn’t want to. But it would make LEARNS go into effect immediately.
All of these are hypotheticals that could happen. Two things should happen.
One is that lawmakers should start voting on emergency clauses separately from bills, as the Constitution plainly requires. There are good reasons for having that provision. It affects the referendum process. It lets lawmakers vote yes on a bill but no on it going into effect immediately. It slows things down.
The other is that lawmakers should study the Constitution more closely. For years, they’ve come and gone, all passing laws with emergency clauses in direct violation of what the Constitution says.
They’re apparently not even reading it – but then, neither are the rest of us.
Otherwise, someone else surely would have sued by now.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.