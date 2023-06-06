Lawmakers passed the LEARNS Act overwhelmingly this past legislative session, but two decisions this past week have left it in somewhat of a legal limbo.

LEARNS is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education reform law that raised minimum teacher salaries to $50,000 and gave families access to state funds for private and homeschooling. It also allowed the State Board of Education to place the struggling Marvell-Elaine School District under the management of a nonprofit charter school operation.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.