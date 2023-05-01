In the months leading up to the 2023 Regular Session, several legislators were meeting with mental health providers, medical professionals and behavioral health stakeholders to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the mental and behavioral health care currently available in the state.

This study resulted in several recommendations and as a result, the 94th General Assembly passed several bills intended to improve access and quality of mental health care.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.