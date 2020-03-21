I sought relief on the Emerald Isle
For, long ago, I'd lost my smile.
My years were spent in melancholy
And life itself seemed foolish folly.
The countryside of County Cork
Was fresh and green, not like New York,
But Nature's pretty interlude
Could not dispel my bitter mood.
I shook my fist up in the air
And cursed whatever gods are there,
But then I cried "Give me a break!!"
So loud I thought the earth would quake.
And then, as if he'd heard my call,
A man appeared who was so small
I didn't see him in the tree
Till he jumped down and spoke to me.
The man was graceful, quick and lean.
With suit and hat of solid green.
He had a lilting Irish brogue
And eyes that twinkled like a rogue.
His nose turned up; his ears were pointed.
My brand-new friend was self-appointed.
He said, "Forgive my bold approach,
But I'm the Leprechaun Life Coach,
“And I can have you living life
Without the constant gloom and strife.
Life won't respond to your approach,
So heed the words of your life coach.”
He gave advice that seemed absurd.
Before I said a single word,
“Cheer for Life with a CIS BOOM BAH!
Kiss Life hard with a big MMM-WAH!
Write your Life up in the sky!
Pick Life’s cherries – make a pie!
Climb up Life and plant your flag!!
Light up Life and take a drag!”
And more he spouted with great elan,
This gushing guru Leprechaun!
“Turn Life's ship to the Siren's call!
Tackle Life hard and strip the ball!
Raise Life's curtain - put on a show!
Fiddle with Life and do-se-do!
Celebrate Life with unbridled glee!
Decorate Life like a Christmas tree!”
"Enough! Enough!! Hey, not so fast!
You're not my coach!" I said, at last.
I'd just begun my mild reproach
And found The Leprechaun Life Coach
Was gone from sight in just a blink.
"Was that man real?" I had to think.
I thought the coach was wasting words,
And that his list was for the birds.
But later, on a sudden whim,
I thought I'd try obeying him.
I tried just one, and ever since,
My zest for Life has been immense!
A hyperbolic Gaelic pearl
Transformed my petty little world!
I can't stop grinning ear to ear!
My spirit's in the stratosphere!
My step is bouncy when I walk,
My voice is chuckly when I talk,
My life's exciting, fun, and sweet.
I love the people that I meet.
I love my happy circumstance,
The animals, the gorgeous plants,
The Irish folk "across the pond,"
And, most of all, that Leprechaun!
