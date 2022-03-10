Hello everyone.
Genesis 4 tells the familiar story of a heated sibling rivalry between Cain and Abel. In a fit of rage, Cain killed his brother Able because his offering to God was rejected, while Abel’s offering was accepted. Here are three life lessons we can learn from this Old Testament story.
The first lesson we can learn from this story is God wants our very best! There has been much debate over the years concerning why God rejected Cain’s offering and accepted Abel’s. And yet, we can all agree that a true sacrifice to God should always cost the giver something. King David said it best in 1 Chronicles 21:24, “But King David replied… I insist on paying the full price. I will not take for the LORD what is yours or sacrifice a burnt offering that cost me nothing.” King David was clear in his messaging that any sacrifice made to God should always cost the giver something. Be it time, effort, talents, money, convenience or something else significant, the word sacrifice in and of itself implies surrendering something worthwhile. No matter who you are or what is given, if it doesn’t mean much to you then it won’t mean much to God.
The second life lesson we can learn from this story is that everyone’s best is different. In one of His parables, Jesus himself states in Matthew 25:15, “To one he gave five bags of gold, to another two bags, and to another one bag, each according to his ability.” In other words, my level of sacrifice may look quite different than your level of sacrifice. We cannot make the same mistake as Cain did by comparing himself to his brother. Instead, we would do well to focus our time and attention on giving God our very best; however our very best may be defined.
The third and final lesson I want to share from this story is we must learn to control our emotions! Cain allowed his unbridled emotions to get the best of him. As a result, he brutally murdered his brother. Paul says it best in Ephesians 4:26, “In your anger do not sin; Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry.” We must be so very careful never to allow our anger and bitterness to cause us to say and do things we will later regret. We need to address our anger quickly, refusing to allow it to fester.
The familiar story of Cain and Abel tells the tragic story of one brother, in a fit of jealous rage, killing his younger sibling. In order to avoid putting an unnecessary strain on our relationships with our brothers and sisters in Christ, it would behoove us to remember that God wants our very best, that everyone’s best is different, and that we must learn to control our emotions. I leave you today with Genesis 4:10, “The LORD said, what have you done? Listen! Your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground.”
Blessings.
