Hello everyone!
I recently ran across a poster on the internet that was titled, “Everything I need to know in life, I learned from Noah’s Ark.” The poster proceeded to share eleven principles that we can glean from this biblical story. Naturally, I was intrigued by what I read. Therefore, I have decided to elaborate on three of the principles found on this poster.
The first principle I want to share is “For Safety Sake, Travel in Pairs!” Genesis 6:19 says, “You are to bring into the ark two of all living creatures, male and female, to keep them alive with you.” When I read this principle and the following scripture, I immediately thought about the importance of having an accountability partner. Having an accountability partner greatly increases your chances of achieving your goals. Why? Because they are there to provide you with necessary support and motivation. They can also point out many of your blind spots, making you aware of things you could not otherwise see. One of the most important functions of an accountability partner is to call you out when you are making poor choices. For safety’s sake, we should always travel in pairs.
The second principle I really liked was, “Being fast isn’t always an advantage.” God called the cheetahs and the snails. Genesis 6:20 goes on to say, “Two of every kind of bird, of every kind of animal and of every kind of creature that moves along the ground will come to you to be kept alive.” When I reflect on the cheetah and the snail, it reminds me that I cannot move through life too quickly nor too slowly. I must find the delicate balance between being highly driven by my passions, while being intentional about my rest and rejuvenation. In other words, I must pace myself. Otherwise, I might not have enough energy to complete the task. Being fast isn’t always an advantage. We must remember that God called both the cheetah and the snail.
The third and final principle is simply this, “Get on the boat before it’s too late!” Genesis 7:16, “The animals going in were male and female of every living thing, as God had commanded Noah. Then the LORD shut him in.” For approximately 120 years, while Noah built the ark, the door to salvation was wide open. No one took him up on his invitation and God eventually shut the door. What about you? What opportunities have you missed through neglect, poor priorities, and/or procrastination? When some doors close, it is almost impossible to get those prime opportunities again. My advice to you, don’t miss this moment! Don’t miss this moment for salvation. Don’t miss this moment to nurture your relationships. Don’t miss this moment to fix your finances. Don’t miss this moment to change your lifestyle. Because sooner or later, the door of opportunity will close. Do not let it be said that you waited too long. Get on the boat before it’s too late!
Blessings!
(0) comments
