Today in America, we are in desperate need of a prevailing culture of patience. What is patience, you might ask? In my opinion, patience is the ability to endure unpleasant people, experiences, and/or circumstances with a good attitude. Here are three areas we could all benefit in from having more patience.
First, we need to increase our patience with our fellow man. People who we do not agree with can get on our nerves. It is just that plain and simple. We all know what it is like dealing with people with whom hold much different opinions and personal preferences than we do. And yet, Philippians 2:4 states, “not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Patience with people serves as a constant reminder that we are not the center of the universe. It prompts us to slow down and consider the legitimate concerns, feelings, and desires of others.
Second, we need to increase our patience while going through difficult moments in life. I love the quote, “Life is ten percent what happens to you and ninety percent of how you react.” In other words, your attitude plays an important role in successfully navigating through tough times. In fact, James 1:4 states, “But let patience have her perfect work, that ye may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing.” It is a proven fact that having patience during the difficult moments in life helps to deepen your faith and to also develop your Christian character.
Third, we need to increase our patience while waiting for God to act. There is an old saying in the traditional African American church, “God may not come when you want Him but He’s always on time.” That is to say, God’s timing is always perfect. He knows when and where to show up and show out. I like the way the Apostle Paul puts it in Hebrews 6:12, “We do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised.” Having patience while waiting on God to act is a critical component of receiving what God has promised us.
Yes, America is in desperate need of a prevailing culture of patience. We need more patience with our fellow man. We need more patience when going through difficult moments in life. We also need more patience while waiting on God to act. I leave you today with the wise words found in James 5:8, “You too, be patient and stand firm, because the Lord’s coming is near.”
