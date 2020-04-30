His names was James Watt (1736– 1819) and he’s the reason we call the measurement of electricity a watt. He invented other things of course, he was clever like that. He saw the original design for a steam engine and improved upon, introducing the Watt steam engine in 1776, the harbinger of the Industrial Revolution.
That engine made him rich, but we’re not here about that.
We calculate how powerful an engine is by how much horsepower it makes. Watt came up with the idea of horsepower, the power of a single horse, being a unit of measure.
See, he was building a steam engine and a steam engine would, of course, do work, Watt needed a way to represent how much work a given steam engine could do. So they took a draft horse and measured how much weight it could pull in a given period of time. That is, they took a horse and figured out how much work they could expect out of it.
By Watt’s tests and calculations, a horse could move 550 pounds one foot in one second. That become a horsepower, the ability to move 550 pounds one foot in one second. Watt needed to work all this out, as he was selling his early engines based on royalties from how much less it cost a customer to use his engine as compared to their horses. If you were not having to use, say, three horses to do a day’s work now being done by the steam engine, you would pay Watt some percentage of the amount of money saved.
So yeah, when you see “horsepower” what you really see is a measurement of the ability to do work.
(Watt also worked out the way to measure wattage, that is the formula used of amps versus voltage. I’m not going to go into it here, other than to say there’s 746 watts in a horsepower, I had to know that to pass a mechanic’s test in 1978, it’s been in my brain ever since, and it just seems a shame I wouldn’t get to use that again.)
So when you’re moving a car down the road, it has a certain weight and it’s moving that weight over a given period of time. The engine is using horsepower to do that.
One of the all time great auto mechanics of all time was Smokey Yunick (1923--2001). Yunick, after surviving as a bomber pilot in World War II, moved to Florida and opened a garage there in Daytona Beach. He was a farm boy from Neshaminy, Pennsylvania, but he like Florida ‘cause it was warm and decided to move there when he mustered out of the service. In those post World War II days a population was returning to an era which would become known as the Baby Boom – returning Gis getting on with their lives; a nation getting on with its life. Leisure activities got to be a thing and there in Daytona Beach a group got together and founded an association named NASCAR, to support the sport of stock car racing – itself and outgrowth of pre-war moonshiners who would race their souped-up cars when they weren’t using them to transport homemade alcohol to customers.
Daytona Beach worked out well because the long hard-packed beach had been used for setting speed records before the war dating back to the ‘30s. One of NASCAR’s founder, Bill France Sr. (1909--1992), had sponsored races on a large oval, one straightaway being the beach, the other direction begin a two-lane road that ran parallel.
Yunick, as this stock-car racing thing got to rolling, began working on race cars for people, and those cars would go on to win races. Yunick gained a reputation as a clever tuner who could think outside the box to get cars to go faster.
One of his most notorious tricks was a 1966 Chevelle he prepared for a driver which was faster, much faster, than anyone else’s 1966 Chevelle. It wasn’t ‘til some time later it was found out Yunick had built, in essence, a 7/8 scale model of a Chevelle, the smaller body leading to decreased drag leading to higher speeds. It’s the reason that when NASCAR inspects a car before a race, they now use templates to make sure the body shape matches what the manufacturer built.
See, it turns out horsepower, while more of it lets you do more work, gets chewed up pretty fast by drag, the force of pushing whatever that mathematical horse is pushing through the wind. So instead of making more horsepower to go faster, Smokey, his pilot background going, figured out that decreasing drag was as good or not better than having more horsepower. So there’s today’s lesson: You have to do work to get work done, but you won’t work as hard if you can cut down on the drag.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.