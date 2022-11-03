“Therefore if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come. The old has gone, the new is here.”
– 2 Corinthians 5:17 (NIV)
Our quote this morning is, as you can see, not a quote, but rather a very special part of scripture that means a lot to me and I so hope at the end of this article will mean a lot to you as well.
Last week a dear friend of mine sent me a little cartoon in celebration of Halloween. What my friend didn’t know is that the cartoon would become my next article. It goes like this: As we go to a pumpkin patch and look at all the various pumpkins, God in a sense picks you from the patch and brings you in to him.
Now, once you’ve selected your pumpkin, you most likely take it home and wash it and clean all the dirt off of it, and this my friends is what God does with us in our lives – he washes us and cleans us up as well. Thereby our verse becomes part of our life, the old (dirt and filth) is washed (gone) and the new (our life in Christ) has come.
Once our pumpkin is clean, the next step is to open it up and scoop our all the yucky stuff. Again, God does the same with us – he removes the seeds of doubt in our lives, the greed and envy and all the other yucky stuff that we don’t want or need in our lives.
Now comes the carving. Just as you carve a new face on your pumpkin, God not only carves a new face but also and more importantly a new heart. Living life with this new heart again takes us back to our quote today ... the old (self centered, filthy soul, by the way that’s you without Christ) is gone and the new you (in Christ) has come.
But we’re not yet done with our pumpkin and my dear friends God is not done yet with you either. Once you’ve carved your pumpkin, what do you do? You put a candle inside so that everyone can see the light coming from within. Well, imagine that, God puts his light inside of you to shine for all the world to see.
My oh my, there were I suspect some beautiful pumpkins made for Halloween this year and there will be more in the future. Daily though God is changing lives right before our very eyes, taking the old away and making the new appear.
God does this for you, for me, for all who trust in him and his son so that we indeed may be a light to a rather dark world.
Friends always remember you are a light to someone in your life and may your light shine brighter and brighter, each and every day.
Until next week, Joe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.