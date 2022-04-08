Two noteworthy comments were made by senators as they announced their positions on President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said on the Senate floor that she “may be a fine woman, but she is a dangerous judge.” He laid out a case that she has been soft on criminals, child pornographers and terrorists.
He actually offered some persuasive arguments before he dropped this line: “You know the last Justice Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them.”
Associating Jackson with the Nazis was the comment that got all the attention. The impact of persuasive words can be more than counteracted by a few unnecessarily unkind ones. In contrast to Cotton, Arkansas’ other senator, John Boozman, announced he would be voting no in a simple statement expressing concern with what he called her judicial activism.
The other noteworthy comment came from Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, one of three Republican senators who said they were voting yes on Jackson’s nomination. The others were Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah.
In a statement, Murkowski said her decision was based partly “on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year. While I have not and will not agree with all of Judge Jackson’s decisions and opinions, her approach to cases is carefully considered and is generally well-reasoned.”
Murkowski said elsewhere that senators no longer even consider nominees made by presidents from the opposing party. Like Jackson with Republicans, President Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees were almost universally rejected by Democrats.
The Constitution says the president “shall nominate, and by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, shall appoint … Judges of the Supreme Court.”
In the past, Congress largely deferred to the president. Justice Antonin Scalia, a strict conservative nominated by President Reagan, was approved 98-0. His good friend, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal, was approved 96-3 after President Clinton nominated her.
But in recent years, the “Advice and Consent” part has become more important, for two reasons.
One is that we live in a more divided society where most everything is political, most everything is partisan, and where the differences in the two sides are real and hard to bridge, even when people want to try.
The other is that confirming Supreme Court justices and other judges is about the only thing left that Congress actually does. It rarely passes a budget; most federal spending just increases annually on autopilot. When it comes to the day-to-day discharging of its constitutional duties, Congress is broken.
What will happen the next time one party controls the presidency and the other the Senate? That situation is not uncommon. The last time a Court vacancy occurred then, Republicans refused to consider any nominee by President Obama and never held hearings for the one he nominated, current Attorney General Merrick Garland. The Court made do with eight justices for more than a year. Democrats will be tempted to do the same when the shoe’s on the other foot. So how long are we willing to go next time we have eight justices, or fewer? Four years?
The nomination process will be hard to fix without fixing a broken political system, which itself is almost inevitable when society is this fractured.
One needed change would be for Supreme Court justices to serve a limited term, not a lifetime one, to lessen the stakes. Jackson is 51 years old. She might serve 35-40 years. What if justices served 16? Ten? Would that turn down the heat?
Such a major reform is not going to happen. That being the case, presidents should seek to nominate justices who can get some bipartisan support, knowing they probably won’t get much. Senators should consider nominees on their merits. If they can’t give their consent – because of deeply held beliefs, not politics – then they shouldn’t.
When that’s the case, they should explain why – persuasively, succinctly, and kindly. Let’s leave the Nazis out of it.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
