2020 election
President Trump, you have had almost four years to lead the United States
and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign
policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as
Commander-in Chief.
Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military
and total disregard for the Covid 19 virus. We the American people have
finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent
business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business
decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who
cannot help themselves.
Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when
we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens
domestically.
This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good
and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.
Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred
heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty
we all cherish.
To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
