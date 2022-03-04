Earlier start times a bad idea for schools
How much is it worth to make learning more difficult for students in junior high and high school? Evidently, for the Mayflower School District, the figure is at least $25,000.
While the district considers a money-saving, four-day school week, it reportedly also is thinking about the logistical problems such a move would cause; however, educators who make such decisions should be thinking about the teenage sleep cycle governed by the body's internal clock (circadian rhythm).
Much research has concluded that due to their circadian rhythms, most teenagers need to sleep later in the morning, in order to perform well in the classroom. So moving a school's start time to 7:40 a.m. is a move in the wrong direction.
Having taught high school students and college freshmen at both 8 a.m. and later, I can testify that at 8 a.m., many sleep-deprived young people aged 14-19 have trouble staying awake, paying attention and learning. As a rule, most young people are much better students later in the day.
But don't take my word for it. Look at what Sarah D. Sparks wrote in the March 30, 2018, edition of Education Week: "A study in the journal Scientific Reports suggests students who develop consistent daily class schedules that match their natural body rhythms have better grades — and students whose circadian rhythms don’t match “normal” class days pay the price."
Here's hoping Mayflower School District administrators heed the education research and create later, not earlier start times for the school week. They would be doing their older students, educators and parents a big favor.
Bruce Plopper, Conway
