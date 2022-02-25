An open letter to Sen. Boozman and Sen. Cotton
As an American, I had the privilege of living and working in Russia for 20 years. I "adopted" the country by marrying a beautiful Siberian lady and starting our family there; our three children were all born in Russia.
In 2008, when Dmitry Medvedev became president and appointed Putin as prime minister, I made a pact with myself ... should Putin re-assume the presidency, I would depart from Russia. "Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely." That is one of the lessons I learned as an undergraduate studying political science at Hendrix and as a master's degree candidate studying Foreign Service at Georgetown University.
Luckily, in 2011, my employer invited me to fill a position here in the U.S. So my family left Russia before I had to hold myself accountable to a personal promise. In 2012, what I had feared actually happened ... Putin re-ascended to president and the emergent, autocratic threat to a beautiful country and a wonderful, yet challenged people took on steam. Now that threat spills over to the world.
By the way, your colleague, Mitt Romney, was right about Putin in the 2012 campaign.
When I listen to politicians, I pay attention to whether the leader frames their position more as one of "power" or more as one of "service." There is no doubt where Mr. Putin stands on this question.
And I am hoping your sense of duty and service would compel you to stand against anyone in our country — red or blue, black or white — who speaks even marginally favorably about an authoritarian dictator. Such an act, even with a thin veil of "cuteness" or populist innocence sends shivers down my spine. I have personally witnessed what concentrated power and corruption can do to a nation and to a society.
And yes, I get it, you can't control what other people do or say. We live in a "free" country where speech is protected, right? How can you stand against someone with whom you may feel aligned?
Please, don’t hide behind your own veil of convenient avoidance. I beg you to use the power you have — your powerful voice — to speak louder and longer than those who would call a dictator savvy. Savvy, Putin is. But the context must be savvy and sinister if we are to hold hope of protecting our hard-won freedoms practiced in a free and Democratic political system.
My wife, by the way, who received her U.S. citizenship in 2021, feels strongly enough about this to seriously consider going to Ukraine to fight the good fight. I want you to know of these citizens’ willingness to sacrifice for our shared values.
Let’s use this moment to unite around something we should all be capable of agreeing upon.
God bless and I pray that you will find the will and courage to do the right thing.
Dan Spatz, Conway
